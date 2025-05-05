Hunt for firebugs who started ‘reckless’ Inverness flat fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for firebugs who started ‘reckless’ Inverness flat fire

Police have said the consequences could have been "much more serious".

By Chris Cromar
Picture of the driver's door on a red fire truck with yellow squares and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service logo.
Fire crews were dispatched to the scene. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

A deliberate fire at an Inverness flat was a “reckless act” and could have been “much more serious” police have said.

The fire was set at the door of a flat in the Hilton area of the Highland capital on Saturday May 3.

Police were called to Leyton Drive at about 11.50pm and detectives are now appealing for information.

Detective Constable Chris Macaulay said: “Luckily the fire was extinguished quickly and no one was injured.

“But the consequences of this reckless act could have been much more serious.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish more information.

“I would urge anyone who was in the Leyton Drive area around the time of the fire, and who witnessed anything suspicious, to please contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with personal footage or drivers with dashcam from the area to review their recordings and get in touch if it holds anything that could be relevant.”

Any information should be passed to Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0158 of May 4.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

