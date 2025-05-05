Hunt for firebugs who started ‘reckless’ Inverness flat fire

A deliberate fire at an Inverness flat was a “reckless act” and could have been “much more serious” police have said.

The fire was set at the door of a flat in the Hilton area of the Highland capital on Saturday May 3.

Police were called to Leyton Drive at about 11.50pm and detectives are now appealing for information.

Detective Constable Chris Macaulay said: “Luckily the fire was extinguished quickly and no one was injured.

“But the consequences of this reckless act could have been much more serious.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish more information.

“I would urge anyone who was in the Leyton Drive area around the time of the fire, and who witnessed anything suspicious, to please contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with personal footage or drivers with dashcam from the area to review their recordings and get in touch if it holds anything that could be relevant.”

Any information should be passed to Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0158 of May 4.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.