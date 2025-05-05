Exclusive: Popular Aberdeen salon brand prepares to open new Cults branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Popular Aberdeen salon brand prepares to open new Cults branch

James Dun bosses Dean Walker and Duncan Wiseman sat down with The Press and Journal ahead of the business expansion.

By Graham Fleming
Duncan and Dean are hopeful of adding to their salons across Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The busy bosses at James Dun say they’ve decided to “go out and meet their customers” as they prepare to open their latest salon in Cults.

Dean Walker and Duncan Wiseman sat down with The Press and Journal to talk about their new location on North Deeside Road.

It will open its doors in a matter of weeks and excitement has been building since the duo announced initial plans over social media last month.

They have been busy ever since, undertaking the renovation of 387 North Deeside Road, which was formerly home to Rowlands Pharmacy.

That project is still at an early stage, but the pair nonetheless hope to be welcoming customers in “around 12 weeks time”.

It’s just one part of a business plan that they hope will take them into even more north east communities in the coming years.

The pair shared their plans for the future of the brand. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Cults unit will be a little smaller than their flagship location in The Academy in Aberdeen, but aims to offer easy access to those outwith the city centre.

The thriving business already incorporates Mr Dun Barber Shops in Belmont Street, Bieldside and Inverurie.

So why Cults for Mr Dun?

Duncan told us: “We feel the clientele there will be quite similar to the people we see here in the city centre.

“We also see a lot of our customers don’t really want to come all the way in to the city centre just for a haircut.

“So instead of them coming out to us, we thought we’d go out to meet them where they are.

“Apart from that, it’s also got lovely surroundings and a great thriving location.”

The new location is set to open in the “next 12 weeks”. Image: James Dun Salons

Dean added: “It’s not necessarily that people don’t want to come to the city centre.

“It’s just that people say its’s quite a journey if they are only coming in for their hair.

“It made us wonder how many more people are a bit like them – and how we can serve them.”

Stylist ‘ecosystem’ can help salon scene thrive in Aberdeen

The team at James Dun Salon are also hoping the new expansion can help the next generation of north east stylists find their feet.

They hope graduates of their hair school on Belmont Street, together with existing members of the team and newcomers, will all be able to ply their trade in Cults.

Dean told the P&J: “We are training a lot of people, especially with our new school upstairs, and we were thinking ‘where are all these people going to go?'”

“We want to help them find a home to go to when they become a stylist.

“This kind of training is so important, because without these guys there would be no expansion.

James Dun salon plan to expand throughout north east

Duncan and Dean say there are no plans to “conquer the world” with their salon brand – but they do hope there are more north east locations on the horizon.

“We have identified several areas that we would like to move into,” Duncan said.

“For us it’s all about timing, making sure we are set up properly and that we have the people in place.

“We can’t just do things overnight and open tonnes of shops.

“But over the next five years I think you will see a lot more James and Mr Dun shops.”

Dean added: “Aberdeenshire is as far as we want to go.

“We are a local business – we are not going to take over the world.

“This is our home.

“We are from here and these are the people we know and want to serve.”

