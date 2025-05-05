Exclusive: Popular Aberdeen salon brand prepares to open new Cults branch

The busy bosses at James Dun say they’ve decided to “go out and meet their customers” as they prepare to open their latest salon in Cults.

Dean Walker and Duncan Wiseman sat down with The Press and Journal to talk about their new location on North Deeside Road.

It will open its doors in a matter of weeks and excitement has been building since the duo announced initial plans over social media last month.

They have been busy ever since, undertaking the renovation of 387 North Deeside Road, which was formerly home to Rowlands Pharmacy.

That project is still at an early stage, but the pair nonetheless hope to be welcoming customers in “around 12 weeks time”.

It’s just one part of a business plan that they hope will take them into even more north east communities in the coming years.

The Cults unit will be a little smaller than their flagship location in The Academy in Aberdeen, but aims to offer easy access to those outwith the city centre.

The thriving business already incorporates Mr Dun Barber Shops in Belmont Street, Bieldside and Inverurie.

So why Cults for Mr Dun?

Duncan told us: “We feel the clientele there will be quite similar to the people we see here in the city centre.

“We also see a lot of our customers don’t really want to come all the way in to the city centre just for a haircut.

“So instead of them coming out to us, we thought we’d go out to meet them where they are.

“Apart from that, it’s also got lovely surroundings and a great thriving location.”

Dean added: “It’s not necessarily that people don’t want to come to the city centre.

“It’s just that people say its’s quite a journey if they are only coming in for their hair.

“It made us wonder how many more people are a bit like them – and how we can serve them.”

Stylist ‘ecosystem’ can help salon scene thrive in Aberdeen

The team at James Dun Salon are also hoping the new expansion can help the next generation of north east stylists find their feet.

They hope graduates of their hair school on Belmont Street, together with existing members of the team and newcomers, will all be able to ply their trade in Cults.

Dean told the P&J: “We are training a lot of people, especially with our new school upstairs, and we were thinking ‘where are all these people going to go?'”

“We want to help them find a home to go to when they become a stylist.

“This kind of training is so important, because without these guys there would be no expansion.

James Dun salon plan to expand throughout north east

Duncan and Dean say there are no plans to “conquer the world” with their salon brand – but they do hope there are more north east locations on the horizon.

“We have identified several areas that we would like to move into,” Duncan said.

“For us it’s all about timing, making sure we are set up properly and that we have the people in place.

“We can’t just do things overnight and open tonnes of shops.

“But over the next five years I think you will see a lot more James and Mr Dun shops.”

Dean added: “Aberdeenshire is as far as we want to go.

“We are a local business – we are not going to take over the world.

“This is our home.

“We are from here and these are the people we know and want to serve.”