Home News

Just what was a fleet of Belgian army vehicles doing in Kinloss?

Locals in the Moray village were surprised to spot a show of Belgian military might over the weekend.

Convoy of vehicles of the Belgian Armed Forces entering the Kinloss Barracks
A convoy of vehicles of the Belgian Armed Forces was seen entering the Kinloss Barracks. Image: David Hendry
By Alberto Lejarraga

Large convoys of vehicles belonging to the Belgian Armed Forces were spotted entering Kinloss Barracks on Saturday.

They were filmed by Lossiemouth explorer David Hendry, well-known for documenting Second World War sites and finding ageing vehicles.

Last July, Mr Hendry made the headlines after finding the oil tank of a Fairey Firefly, a WWII carrier-borne fighter aircraft dated April 1952, near Elgin.

Big convoys of Belgian Army vehicles were seen in Kinloss. Image: David Hendry

On Saturday, he was going back to Lossiemouth after a Star Wars convention in Forres when he spotted the convoy, made up of dozens of vehicles.

The Press and Journal can now reveal the footage shows an exercise conducted by the Belgian Special Operations Regiment.

Large convoys of Belgian Army vehicles spotted in Kinloss

Footage shows the army vehicles driving on the B9089.

The fleet then turned right into the Kinloss Barracks.

Dozens of army vehicles on their way to Kinloss Barracks on Saturday. Image: David Hendry
vehicle
Footage shows the fleet driving on the B9089. Image: David Hendry

The barracks, home to 39 Engineer Regiment, was a Royal Air Force (RAF) base until 2012.

The regiment provides engineering and technical support to both the British Army and the RAF.

Red Condor: 600 people taking part in UK exercise

The Belgian Minister of Defence has confirmed that the Belgian Army is taking part of a large-scale operation in the UK.

Saturday’s convoy was part of a military exercise named Red Condor.

The Belgian Army is taking part in an exercise in the UK. Image: David Hendry
600 personnel are taking part in Red Condor. Image: David Hendry

It is being conducted by the Belgian 3rd Parachute Battalion, which is part of the Special Operations Regiment of the Belgian Armed Forces, with support from Belgian Air Component helicopters.

Approximately 600 personnel are taking part in this exercise in the United Kingdom.

The British Army has been contacted for comment.

