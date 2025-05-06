Visitors invited to pick their own rhubarb at Rosehearty family farm

A pick-your-own rhubarb experience has been launched at a family farm in Aberdeenshire.

Carole and Matthew Short, the farming couple behind Down On The Farm near Rosehearty, have been welcoming visitors for more than a decade.

They started their glamping business on site with just one unit in 2012 and have expanded over the years to offer a variety of accommodation and farm tours.

Their rhubarb patch is the latest addition to Stonebriggs Farm, which is believed to be the only location offering such an experience in Scotland.

“I just love rhubarb,” co-founder Carole, said. “I love its history, the smell, the bright pink colour, and I adore the taste.

“So I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share my passion with others.”

Pick your own rhubarb at Rosehearty farm

Carole was inspired by the Rhubarb Triangle in Yorkshire – a nine-square-mile area between Wakefield, Leeds and Morley which is famous for producing forced rhubarb – to open the patch.

Previously the site of a chicken shed, the patch will allow Down On The Farm to provide more for its visitors.

“I’ve enjoyed the annual rhubarb festival in Wakefield,” she added. “And the field we are using is ideal because it happens to be triangular in shape.

“We aim to be a unique, Scottish take on the Rhubarb Triangle.”

Members of the public will be able to pick their own rhubarb or buy ready picked goods from the shed on site.

A range of rhubarb products will be available to eat, with sit-in or takeaway options, alongside other rhubarb goodies from other Scottish producers.

“To our knowledge, there are no other farmers, or indeed fruit farms, who offer this type of activity with rhubarb in Scotland,” Carole said.

“Not only is rhubarb not featured pick your own initiatives – with strawberries, raspberries and blueberries being the preferred fruits – but it is also uncommon to find large quantities of rhubarb for sale.

“This makes our project highly unique and will be a draw to visitors.”

Unique farm experience

Carole and Matthew’s passion for recycling and reusing has been a large part of their success.

The founders previously told The Press and Journal: “We got a bit of a reputation for making quirky things out of things that have had their day.”

One of their most popular accommodation options is a converted vintage railway carriage, which the couple bought for £50 and transformed into a three-bedroom glamping pod.

As well as offering unique accommodation and guided tours, Down On The Farm is also a busy working farm.

Rosehearty Rhubarb will be open for pre-arranged visits until the end of July. For specific opening times or to arrange a visit, see their website or call 07954 989737.