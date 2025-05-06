Visitors invited to pick their own rhubarb at Rosehearty family farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Visitors invited to pick their own rhubarb at Rosehearty family farm

The rhubarb patch is claimed to be the only of its kind in Scotland.

By Ellie Milne
Carole under Rhubarb arch
Carole Short is excited to welcome visitors to the rhubarb patch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A pick-your-own rhubarb experience has been launched at a family farm in Aberdeenshire.

Carole and Matthew Short, the farming couple behind Down On The Farm near Rosehearty, have been welcoming visitors for more than a decade.

They started their glamping business on site with just one unit in 2012 and have expanded over the years to offer a variety of accommodation and farm tours.

Their rhubarb patch is the latest addition to Stonebriggs Farm, which is believed to be the only location offering such an experience in Scotland.

Carole Short
Carole Short runs the farm near Rosehearty with her husband, Matthew Short. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“I just love rhubarb,” co-founder Carole, said. “I love its history, the smell, the bright pink colour, and I adore the taste.

“So I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share my passion with others.”

Pick your own rhubarb at Rosehearty farm

Carole was inspired by the Rhubarb Triangle in Yorkshire – a nine-square-mile area between Wakefield, Leeds and Morley which is famous for producing forced rhubarb – to open the patch.

Previously the site of a chicken shed, the patch will allow Down On The Farm to provide more for its visitors.

rhubarb patch
The rhubarb patch is Scotland’s answer to the “Rhubarb Triangle”. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“I’ve enjoyed the annual rhubarb festival in Wakefield,” she added. “And the field we are using is ideal because it happens to be triangular in shape.

“We aim to be a unique, Scottish take on the Rhubarb Triangle.”

Members of the public will be able to pick their own rhubarb or buy ready picked goods from the shed on site.

A range of rhubarb products will be available to eat, with sit-in or takeaway options, alongside other rhubarb goodies from other Scottish producers.

Carole prepping the rhubarb
You can pick your own or buy ready picked rhubarb at the farm. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“To our knowledge, there are no other farmers, or indeed fruit farms, who offer this type of activity with rhubarb in Scotland,” Carole said.

“Not only is rhubarb not featured pick your own initiatives – with strawberries, raspberries and blueberries being the preferred fruits – but it is also uncommon to find large quantities of rhubarb for sale.

“This makes our project highly unique and will be a draw to visitors.”

Unique farm experience

Carole and Matthew’s passion for recycling and reusing has been a large part of their success.

Carole walking through rhubarb patch
Visitors can pick their own rhubarb while enjoying views over the Moray Firth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The founders previously told The Press and Journal: “We got a bit of a reputation for making quirky things out of things that have had their day.”

One of their most popular accommodation options is a converted vintage railway carriage, which the couple bought for £50 and transformed into a three-bedroom glamping pod.

As well as offering unique accommodation and guided tours, Down On The Farm is also a busy working farm.

Rosehearty Rhubarb will be open for pre-arranged visits until the end of July. For specific opening times or to arrange a visit, see their website or call 07954 989737.

Conversation