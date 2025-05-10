GALLERY: Highlights from the Taste of Nairn Festival 2025

Hundreds gathered in Nairn on Saturday for the annual Taste of Nairn festival.

The three-day event celebrated local food and drink with a vibrant street market, artisanal food stalls, live music, and local business stalls.

A highlight was the World Tattie Scone Championships, where competitors fought to create the best tattie scone. Visitors enjoyed live chef demos, seafood sampling, whisky tastings, and the Showstopper Cake Competition, featuring impressive creations by local bakers.

The Taste of Nairn festival continues tomorrow, May 11, with family-friendly activities like craft workshops and more live music. Organised by Nairn Connects BID, the event celebrates Highland culinary talent and community spirit.

Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture all the action.