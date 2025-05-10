GALLERY: Highlights from the Taste of Nairn Festival 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

GALLERY: Highlights from the Taste of Nairn Festival 2025

Taste of Nairn is back tomorrow! Don’t miss out on local food, live music, and exciting activities. Check out today’s highlights in our photos.

The Taste of Nairn festival continues tomorrow, May 11. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Taste of Nairn festival continues tomorrow, May 11. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Sandy McCook

Hundreds gathered in Nairn on Saturday for the annual Taste of Nairn festival.

The three-day event celebrated local food and drink with a vibrant street market, artisanal food stalls, live music, and local business stalls.

A highlight was the World Tattie Scone Championships, where competitors fought to create the best tattie scone. Visitors enjoyed live chef demos, seafood sampling, whisky tastings, and the Showstopper Cake Competition, featuring impressive creations by local bakers.

The Taste of Nairn festival continues tomorrow, May 11, with family-friendly activities like craft workshops and more live music. Organised by Nairn Connects BID, the event celebrates Highland culinary talent and community spirit.

Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture all the action.

Nairn District Pipe Band at Taste of Nairn.
Traditional sounds from the Nairn District Pipe Band.
The Nairn District Pipe Band performing at Taste of Nairn.
Taste of Nairn continues tomorrow, May 11, 2025
Yogi Tuckwell of the Moray Honey Company, Forres.
The annual Taste of Nairn food festival takes place this weekend with events at the Community Centre and on the High Street.
Audrey and Craig Whyte of Ord Oak Smokehouse, Muir of Ord.
The annual Taste of Nairn food festival
Reverend Steven Manders of Nairn United Reform Church judged the Takeaway competition.
Head Chef Martyn Woodward of Nairn Golf Club gives a cookery demonstration.
Nairn’s Annual Food & Drink Festival
Taste of Nairn food festival
Gordon Christie of Rosebank Primary School covers his pancakes in Honey.
Plants were on sale at the Taste of Nairn food festival
Macaroons by Kilted Fudge
The annual Taste of Nairn food festival
Leeann Tulloch of the Golf View Hotel, Nairn, with a selection of their afternoon teas.
Christina Kemp and Kirsty General of Rosebank Primary School with some of their products.
Showstopper Cake Competition, featuring impressive creations by local bakers.
Tasty local food on offer at Taste of Nairn.
Taste of Nairn food festival

Conversation