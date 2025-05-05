News Emergency services rush to crash on busy Inverness street The road closed between Telford Street roundabout and Tomnahurich Street but has since reopened. By Ena Saracevic May 5 2025, 8:07 pm May 5 2025, 8:07 pm Share Emergency services rush to crash on busy Inverness street Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6749819/crash-closes-inverness-street/ Copy Link 0 comment The road was closed in both directions. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson. Police have attended a crash on a busy Inverness street. Emergency services rushed to a crash on Kenneth Street at around 7pm on Monday. Police attended the scene. The road closed between Telford Street roundabout and Tomnahurich Street in both directions. However, it fully reopened at 9pm. Multiple police vehicles were spotted on the street. Image: What’s Happening Inverness. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the collision. Police have been contacted for more information.
Conversation