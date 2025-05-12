GALLERY: Fans arrive for Bryan Adams’ Aberdeen show on the Roll with the Punches Tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Fans arrive for Bryan Adams’ Aberdeen show on the Roll with the Punches Tour

Aberdeen came alive this weekend as Bryan Adams brought his Roll with the Punches Tour to the P&J Live.

By Katherine Ferries

On Sunday, May 11, music legend Bryan Adams brought his Roll with the Punches Tour to Aberdeen.

Excitement was in the air outside P&J Live as fans of all ages arrived early, dressed for the occasion and ready to celebrate decades of unforgettable music. Many were eager to sing along to iconic hits like Summer of ’69, Heaven, and Run to You.

The sold-out show featured the Canadian singer in top form, performing with a brilliant band that energised his classic hits.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the atmosphere as the crowd gathered ahead of the concert.

Leston D’Costa, Julie D’Costa and Rudolf D’Costa.
Daughters Sian Brandie, Leigh Brandie and Mum Sonia Brandie.
William and Melissa.

 

Susan Shand, Chris Milner and Abigail Shand.
Andrew, Sarah, Rachel and David.
Mother and son, Dylan and Kirsten.
Harris and Shona Todd.
Jackie Sheridan-Watts.
Olga and Ryan.
Graham Buchan, Nichola Cowie and Ross Cowie.
Lorraine and Jackie.
Babs Carter and Joanne Feeny.
P&J Live Venue.
Kenny Wares and Frances Cantlie.
Karen Salsman from Canada.
Mark and Catrina.
Leslie McLeod and Karen Simpson.
Fans entering P&J Live.
Laine and Brenda.
Christina and Laura.

 

 

