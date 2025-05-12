GALLERY: Fans arrive for Bryan Adams’ Aberdeen show on the Roll with the Punches Tour

On Sunday, May 11, music legend Bryan Adams brought his Roll with the Punches Tour to Aberdeen.

Excitement was in the air outside P&J Live as fans of all ages arrived early, dressed for the occasion and ready to celebrate decades of unforgettable music. Many were eager to sing along to iconic hits like Summer of ’69, Heaven, and Run to You.

The sold-out show featured the Canadian singer in top form, performing with a brilliant band that energised his classic hits.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the atmosphere as the crowd gathered ahead of the concert.