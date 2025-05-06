Ellon man, 52, last seen driving blue van reported missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellon man, 52, last seen driving blue van reported missing

Police are appealing for help to find Robert Garvie.

By Ross Hempseed
Robert Garvie, 52, is missing from Ellon. Image: Police Scotland
A 52-year-old man last seen driving a blue van has been reported missing from Ellon.

Robert “Bob” Garvie was last seen in the Fortree Road area of Ellon around 8.30pm on Monday, May 5.

At the time he was driving a Blue Vauxhall Comba van, registration SV72 VXF.

Bob is described as around 6ft 2in tall, of medium build with short grey hair and a grey beard.

When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, black boots and a grey corduroy jacket.

Robert Garvie from Ellon. Image: Police Scotland.

Sergeant Richard Jones said: “We’re concerned about Bob’s welfare and we’re appealing for any information which may help us trace him.

“Anyone with information on Bob’s whereabouts or who thinks they may have seen him or his van since around 8.30pm last night, is urged to call us.

“Bob, if you see this appeal, please make contact with police so we can ensure you’re safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3559 of 5 May, 2025.

