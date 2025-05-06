Ellon man, 52, last seen driving blue van reported missing

A 52-year-old man last seen driving a blue van has been reported missing from Ellon.

Robert “Bob” Garvie was last seen in the Fortree Road area of Ellon around 8.30pm on Monday, May 5.

At the time he was driving a Blue Vauxhall Comba van, registration SV72 VXF.

Bob is described as around 6ft 2in tall, of medium build with short grey hair and a grey beard.

When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, black boots and a grey corduroy jacket.

Sergeant Richard Jones said: “We’re concerned about Bob’s welfare and we’re appealing for any information which may help us trace him.

“Anyone with information on Bob’s whereabouts or who thinks they may have seen him or his van since around 8.30pm last night, is urged to call us.

“Bob, if you see this appeal, please make contact with police so we can ensure you’re safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3559 of 5 May, 2025.