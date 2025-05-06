Jimmy Savile cottage in Glencoe STILL standing despite demolition plans — site now a magnet for graffiti and campers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Savile cottage in Glencoe STILL standing despite demolition plans — site now a magnet for graffiti and campers

Motorhomes could be seen at the disgraced presenter's ex-home, using fencing as an improvised washing line.

By Louise Glen
Motorhomes parked up at Jimmy Savile's former cottage in Glencoe. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.
While it was previously believed that the former home of disgraced TV presenter Jimmy Savile in Glencoe was in the process of being demolished, a visit to the site on Monday revealed the property is still standing.

The main house and outbuildings at Alt na Reigh, which were scheduled for “imminent” demolition in March, remain largely intact.

Contractors were pictured at the house in March, removing the roof, but since then, it appears work may have halted.

Worryingly, the area appears to have become a magnet for overnight campers and vandals.

Motorhomes could be seen at the controversial site using the fencing to hang washing lines.

Jimmy Savile House glencoe
The former home of Jimmy Savile has been vandalised. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Demolition at Savile house was due ‘as soon as possible’

Since the death of the former TV presenter in 2011 there has been a campaign to demolish the house.

A fire on February 8 partially destroyed an outbuilding at the cottage.

And in the aftermath, current owner and developer Harris Aslam said its demolition would take place “as soon as possible.”

On Monday, Fencing installed around the site to deter intruders had been toppled.

Jimmy Savile Glencoe
Debris, such as clothes, camping gear and food packaging, is strewn around the former disgraced BBC TV presenter’s home. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

New graffiti has appeared on the derelict property.

There has been some progress in that the roof of the main house and the nearby sheds have been removed by contractors.

Despite this, wall insulation remains scattered across the site, some of which appears t have been used in an attempt to start a fire.

The driveway is being used by at least two campervans.

One campervan had a washing line strung over the collapsed Heras fencing, originally installed following a fire earlier in the year to restrict access.

Inside the main house, wall joists appear to have been forcibly removed, and clothes and shoes are strewn across the area, suggesting that people may have been camping within the derelict building.

One person found staying in the area told us they had “no comment” about spending the night on the site.

They had a “right” to camp in their van anywhere in Scotland, citing “right to roam” legislation.

Jimmy Savile Glencoe
The former home of Jimmy Savile has not been demolished. The roof of the property has been removed by contractors. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Fencing at the Jimmy Savile house has been pushed over

Savile, a former BBC presenter and DJ, purchased the remote cottage at Alt na Reigh in Glencoe in the 1990s.

He would wave to passersby from his windows.

Known for his charity work during his lifetime, Savile was posthumously exposed as one of the UK’s most prolific sex offenders, with hundreds of allegations spanning decades.

His Glencoe home, once a symbol of his celebrity status, became a site of controversy after his crimes were revealed.

jimmy savile glencoe
Fencing at the site has been toppled over. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Vandalised with graffiti and abandoned for years, the cottage fell into disrepair.

In 2022, plans were announced to demolish the property and replace it with a new family home.

The demolition plans for Jimmy Savile’s former cottage at Allt-na-Reigh in Glencoe were approved by the Highland Council on 18 June 2024.

Jimmy Savile Glencoe
Fresh graffiti has been written on the walls of the house. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The proposal, submitted by current owner Harris Aslam, includes replacing the derelict building with a new four-bedroom home and redeveloping the outbuildings into an ancillary dwelling named Hamish House, in honour of the late mountaineer Dr Hamish MacInnes, a previous owner of the property.

A spokesman for Mr Aslam said: “We have carried out initial works to make the site safe in consultation with Highland Council.

“We are now awaiting a building warrant before commencing full works.”

Conversation