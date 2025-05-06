Quest for answers to begin after three climbers fell to death on notorious Glencoe ridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quest for answers to begin after three climbers fell to death on notorious Glencoe ridge

A date has been set for a fatal accident inquiry.

By Louise Glen
Aonach Eagach or Eagle's Ridge in Glencoe.
Aonach Eagach or Eagle's Ridge in Glencoe. Image: Ashley Stewart.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the deaths of three climbers on a ridge in Glencoe is expected to take place this summer.

The climbers — Graham Cox, 60, Hazel Crombie, 64, and David Fowler, 39 — lost their lives during an expedition on the notorious Aonach Eagach Ridge in August 2023.

At a preliminary hearing on Monday, Sheriff Neil Wilson confirmed that the inquiry is scheduled for 18 and 19 August at Fort William Sheriff Court.

A further procedural hearing is due to take place on 9 June to finalise arrangements, the BBC has reported. 

The tragedy unfolded on Saturday August 5, when the climbers failed to return as expected from their route.

Concerns were raised, prompting a major search and rescue effort.

Climbers failed to return to base after Aonach Eagach trek

The operation took place in poor weather conditions, with mist and fog severely hampering visibility and complicating access.

The Inverness coastguard helicopter was deployed, along with teams from Glencoe Mountain Rescue and the RAF. Despite the difficult terrain, the climbers’ bodies were discovered the following day.

The Aonach Eagach ridge, where the incident occurred, is considered one of the most demanding and dangerous scrambles in the UK.

The ridge runs for six miles along Glencoe and rises to 3,608 feet at its highest point.

Its steep drops, exposed sections and jagged crest attract experienced climbers but pose serious risks, particularly in poor weather.

The inquiry will aim to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, identify any contributing factors and determine whether lessons can be learned to improve safety for future climbers.

The proceedings are expected to shed light on one of Scotland’s most serious recent mountaineering accidents.

