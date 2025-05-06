Quest for answers to begin after three climbers fell to death on notorious Glencoe ridge

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the deaths of three climbers on a ridge in Glencoe is expected to take place this summer.

The climbers — Graham Cox, 60, Hazel Crombie, 64, and David Fowler, 39 — lost their lives during an expedition on the notorious Aonach Eagach Ridge in August 2023.

At a preliminary hearing on Monday, Sheriff Neil Wilson confirmed that the inquiry is scheduled for 18 and 19 August at Fort William Sheriff Court.

A further procedural hearing is due to take place on 9 June to finalise arrangements, the BBC has reported.

The tragedy unfolded on Saturday August 5, when the climbers failed to return as expected from their route.

Concerns were raised, prompting a major search and rescue effort.

Climbers failed to return to base after Aonach Eagach trek

The operation took place in poor weather conditions, with mist and fog severely hampering visibility and complicating access.

The Inverness coastguard helicopter was deployed, along with teams from Glencoe Mountain Rescue and the RAF. Despite the difficult terrain, the climbers’ bodies were discovered the following day.

The Aonach Eagach ridge, where the incident occurred, is considered one of the most demanding and dangerous scrambles in the UK.

The ridge runs for six miles along Glencoe and rises to 3,608 feet at its highest point.

Its steep drops, exposed sections and jagged crest attract experienced climbers but pose serious risks, particularly in poor weather.

The inquiry will aim to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, identify any contributing factors and determine whether lessons can be learned to improve safety for future climbers.

The proceedings are expected to shed light on one of Scotland’s most serious recent mountaineering accidents.

