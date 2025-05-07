Coffee horsebox to bring much-needed refreshments for Harry Potter tourists at Glenfinnan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Coffee horsebox to bring much-needed refreshments for Harry Potter tourists at Glenfinnan

A cafe near the West Highland Railway has been approved. And we have a full round-up of planning applications in the area.

By Louise Glen
The 'Harry Potter train' aka The Jacobite, on which The Hogwarts Express was based, on the Glenfinnan Viaduct.
The 'Harry Potter train' aka The Jacobite on the Glenfinnan Viaduct. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

If you are looking for a tasty treat at Glenfinnan, then a newly permitted horsebox coffee shop might meet your caffeine needs.

The retrospective application was lodged by Acharacle-based Iain Gillies of A Taste of Freedom Foods to continue operating the Glenfinnan Coffee Company.

Iain, along with his brother James, hopes to continue the business from the car park at St Mary and St Finnan Catholic Church.

Glenfinnan Coffee Company offers a ‘decent coffee’

Glenfinnan coffee horsebox
Glenfinnan Coffee Company has been granted planning permission. Image: Glenfinnan Coffee Company/ Highland Council.

There are 10 car parking places to allow people to stop and enjoy a cup of strong coffee.

The area around Glenfinnan and the West Highland Railway attracts thousands of visitors every day because of its connections to the Battle of Culloden, the TV series Outlander, and, of course, the Harry Potter films that are “set” in the area.

With that huge influx of visitors, it has been difficult at times to find parking or somewhere to eat.

Iain and James set up the business in 2022 after living abroad for years in various countries.

Being back in their natural environment felt great, but something was missing: “a decent coffee.”

They bought a horsebox coffee wagon from a friend in London.

They tweaked it for a pop-up in the Highlands and experimented with various coffees to find the perfect flavours. The result: “An authentic Highland coffee experience”.

Glenfinnan coffee company horsebox
Glenfinnan Coffee Company has been granted planning permission. Image: Glenfinnan Coffee Company/ Highland Council.

But they had been operating at Glenfinnan without the necessary planning permission.

In November, Mr Gillies asked Highland Council for permission to continue.

He told planners: “I would like to continue with my mobile coffee horsebox business.
It has been running through the summer months since 2022.

“In May, I had a telephone conversation with a member of the planning department in Inverness, and he recommended applying for planning permission.”

The application has now been approved.

Other planning applications lodged in Fort William

A retrospective application for the extension of decking and glazed balustrade was lodged for land at Glenancross at Askival, Cambusdarach

Planning applications that have been decided

  • Highland Council has said that a screening application is required for the Coire Glas Hydro Pump Storage Scheme. The application covers construction work to accommodate the installation of 4o0kv electricity lines from Coire Glas to the National Grid.
  • Extension above a garage to form a short-term letting unit on land west of West Tirindrish, Spean Bridge was withdrawn.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. And if you’d like to join the conversation on West Coast Chat on Facebook, we’d love to hear from you. 

Conversation