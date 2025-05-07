Coffee horsebox to bring much-needed refreshments for Harry Potter tourists at Glenfinnan

If you are looking for a tasty treat at Glenfinnan, then a newly permitted horsebox coffee shop might meet your caffeine needs.

The retrospective application was lodged by Acharacle-based Iain Gillies of A Taste of Freedom Foods to continue operating the Glenfinnan Coffee Company.

Iain, along with his brother James, hopes to continue the business from the car park at St Mary and St Finnan Catholic Church.

Glenfinnan Coffee Company offers a ‘decent coffee’

There are 10 car parking places to allow people to stop and enjoy a cup of strong coffee.

The area around Glenfinnan and the West Highland Railway attracts thousands of visitors every day because of its connections to the Battle of Culloden, the TV series Outlander, and, of course, the Harry Potter films that are “set” in the area.

With that huge influx of visitors, it has been difficult at times to find parking or somewhere to eat.

Iain and James set up the business in 2022 after living abroad for years in various countries.

Being back in their natural environment felt great, but something was missing: “a decent coffee.”

They bought a horsebox coffee wagon from a friend in London.

They tweaked it for a pop-up in the Highlands and experimented with various coffees to find the perfect flavours. The result: “An authentic Highland coffee experience”.

But they had been operating at Glenfinnan without the necessary planning permission.

In November, Mr Gillies asked Highland Council for permission to continue.

He told planners: “I would like to continue with my mobile coffee horsebox business.

It has been running through the summer months since 2022.

“In May, I had a telephone conversation with a member of the planning department in Inverness, and he recommended applying for planning permission.”

The application has now been approved.

Other planning applications lodged in Fort William

A retrospective application for the extension of decking and glazed balustrade was lodged for land at Glenancross at Askival, Cambusdarach

Planning applications that have been decided

Highland Council has said that a screening application is required for the Coire Glas Hydro Pump Storage Scheme. The application covers construction work to accommodate the installation of 4o0kv electricity lines from Coire Glas to the National Grid.

Extension above a garage to form a short-term letting unit on land west of West Tirindrish, Spean Bridge was withdrawn.

