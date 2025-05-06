News Search to trace Dingwall man missing for a week Liam Long, 29, was last seen around 3pm on Tuesday, April 29. By Alberto Lejarraga May 6 2025, 2:38 pm May 6 2025, 2:38 pm Share Search to trace Dingwall man missing for a week Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6750319/liam-long-missing-dingwall/ Copy Link 0 comment Liam is described as 6' 2" tall and medium build with greying blonde hair. Image: Police Scotland Officers are looking to trace a Dingwall man who has been missing for a week. Liam Long, 29, was last seen around 3pm on Tuesday, April 29. He is described as 6′ 2″ tall and medium build with greying blonde hair. Liam Long, from Dingwall, was last seen a week ago. Image: Police Scotland Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact police on 101 and quote reference PS-20250502-3117 or MPR1829700525.
Conversation