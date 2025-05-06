Search to trace Dingwall man missing for a week

Officers are looking to trace a Dingwall man who has been missing for a week.

Liam Long, 29, was last seen around 3pm on Tuesday, April 29.

He is described as 6′ 2″ tall and medium build with greying blonde hair.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact police on 101 and quote reference PS-20250502-3117 or MPR1829700525.