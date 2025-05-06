Warning after cash machines tampered with in Kingswells, Stonehaven and Portlethen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Warning after cash machines tampered with in Kingswells, Stonehaven and Portlethen

A device that resembled an iPod Nano was found at one of the ATMs.

By Ellie Milne
iPod Nano type device which was attached to an ATM
The "suspicious device" which was attached to an ATM in Kingswells. Image: Kingswells Facebook Page.

Police are searching for two male suspects after ATMs were tampered with across the north-east.

Officers have received reports of three different incidents involving ATMS, which they are treating as linked.

These took place in Kingswells, Stonehaven and Portlethen on Monday.

At about 8.15pm, a “suspicious device” was found attached to an ATM outside the Co-op on Kingswood Drive in Kingswells.

This device resembles an iPod Nano which is understood to have been hollowed out and used as a shell to hide illegal hardware for skimming.

The discovery was also shared with a local online community group to make the public aware of what to look out for.

Hand holding grey wooden block
The “suspicious device” was hidden on the underside of the ATM. Image: Kingswells Facebook Page.

They added: “The device was attached to the underside of the top of the ATM.

“Luckily, a local Kingswells resident spotted it, removed it, and reported it to both the police and our Kingswells Facebook page.”

Earlier that day, at around 3.45pm, police were made aware the ATM at The Green, off Berrymuir Road in Portlethen, had also been “tampered with”.

This machine is located outside the Morrisons Daily store.

A further incident involving a woman not having her card returned after trying to withdraw cash took place at the Co-op ATM on Redcloak Drive in Stonehaven.

Police searching for suspects after device added to Kingswells ATM

Police are now appealing for information from the public as part of their investigation into the incidents.

They are also looking for two male suspects believed to have been driving a dark-coloured vehicle.

Redcloak Drive Coop and chipper
The incident in Stonehaven took place near the Redcloak Co-op and chipper. Image: DC Thomson.

Detective Constable Andy Yule said: “Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“As inquiries continue, we ask anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with dashcam footage of the areas at the time to come forward.

“We urge anyone who has used any of these ATMs and has noticed any unusual activity on their bank accounts to report this to police.

“Also, we encourage the public to be vigilant when using cash machines and look out for any equipment attached.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0647 of May 6.