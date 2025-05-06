Pedestrian taken to hospital after Inverness crash

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following an Inverness crash.

Officers were called at around 6.20pm to Kenneth Street after reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

The road was closed but later reopened at around 8.40pm.

A 56-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Pedestrian rushed to hospital

