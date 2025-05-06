News Pedestrian taken to hospital after Inverness crash The road closed for around two hours but later reopened at around 8.40pm. By Ena Saracevic May 6 2025, 3:44 pm May 6 2025, 3:44 pm Share Pedestrian taken to hospital after Inverness crash Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6750459/inverness-crash-pedestrian-hospital/ Copy Link 0 comment The road was closed in both directions. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson. A pedestrian has been taken to hospital following an Inverness crash. Officers were called at around 6.20pm to Kenneth Street after reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian. The road was closed but later reopened at around 8.40pm. A 56-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries. Pedestrian rushed to hospital A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.20pm on Monday, 5 May, 2025, officers received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Kenneth Street, Inverness. “The road was closed and reopened around 8.40pm. “The pedestrian, a 56-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.” Read more Emergency services rush to crash on busy Inverness street
Conversation