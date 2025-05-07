Business booms for Cullen’s Yellow Deli cafe in first month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business booms for Cullen’s Yellow Deli cafe in first month

Aylii Miele opened The Yellow Deli after being inspired by her late grandfather Alessandro from Miele's of Forres.

Aylii opened the cafe in March. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

A Cullen cafe owner started her business after she was “inspired” by her grandfather of Miele’s of Forres.

Aylii Miele has said ever since the opening, the reception has been “mental”.

When doors opened on March 19, queues lined up outside the Grant Street venue.

Aylii has tried a variety of food throughout her years travelling the world and has now brought these to Cullen.

The 33-year-old says her granddad Alessandro Miele, of Miele’s of Forres, is her “greatest inspiration” behind the deli.

This is Aylii’s first business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The cafe owner also saw a “bit of a gap” in Cullen, which led her to start her first venture of owning her own deli.

But the biggest starting-point behind the idea, Aylii says, was her grandfather.

Grandfather Alessandro Miele is Aylii’s ‘greatest inspiration’

Alessandro Miele, from Miele’s of Forres, is her grandfather and also her “greatest inspiration”.

She added: “The business stemmed from him and his passion for hospitality.

“That’s really how I was drawn into it all.

“He’s a big inspiration to me.

“I’ve got his original ice cream recipe and a letter from him is hung up in the cafe as a memento to him.

Aylii started the cafe after being inspired by her grandfather. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“He passed away two years ago so unfortunately, he doesn’t get to see it.

“But he would’ve been the person I would’ve liked to show the cafe to the most.”

Queues line up outside new Cullen cafe

When Aylii opened the deli at the end of March, she described the first day as “absolutely mental”.

She said: “On my first day, my first few coffees were awful because I was shaking like a leaf.

“But people were just so excited, people queued outside the front door on the first day before we opened.”

The Yellow Deli has proved a hit with locals. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

During the Easter holidays, it was “mayhem”. As well as this, in the first three weekends, people queued outside which sometimes reached a 20-25 minute wait.

Why is it called The Yellow Deli?

The Yellow Deli didn’t always have its name.

At first, it was meant to be called The Pantry at No. 19.

“But I painted the kitchen bright yellow and I just had such a strong reaction every time I walked into the kitchen,” Aylii said.

“I thought ‘I love this room,’ then decided to change the name and paint the rest of the building yellow.”

Aylii, with the help of her partner, has painted all the walls of the building yellow. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The cafe is open six days a week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Variety of food from ‘all over the world’ on offer at Yellow Deli

The Yellow Deli offers a variety of produce, including Scottish cheeses, crackers and dips from Spain, Italian olive oil and olives.

As well as this, there is a range of locally made produce including honey, jam and chutneys.

Aylii added there is a “huge range” of chocolate on offer too.

Aylii has brought food from all over the world to the deli. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Aylii originally wanted to create a cafe focusing on ice cream due to the Miele name being closely associated with their ice cream business.

“I started thinking about having some local products alongside products from places I’ve travelled as well as my Italian heritage,” she added.

“Then I thought; if I actually turn it into a deli then I can incorporate all these parts of me in one place.”

Aylii is enjoying welcoming locals and tourists alike to her cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Yellow Deli can be found at 19 Grant Street, Cullen and is open from Wednesday to Monday.

Conversation