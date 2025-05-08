GALLERY: Aberdeen gathers at Castlegate for VE Day 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

GALLERY: Aberdeen gathers at Castlegate for VE Day 2025

Aberdeen marked VE Day at Castlegate with wreaths, prayers, and tributes to WWII veterans.

The 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day commemoration service at Castlegate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day commemoration service at Castlegate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries, Heather Fowlie & Kenny Elrick

Residents of Aberdeen gathered at Castlegate to commemorate VE Day, marking 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe.

The event, led by Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue MBE, DL, featured prayers, readings, and a wreath-laying ceremony. Rev Stephen A. Blakey delivered a moving tribute, including a prayer adapted from The Gordon Highlanders’ last Padre.

Wreaths were laid by representatives, including Aberdeen’s Lord Lieutenant Councillor Dr David Cameron, The Gordon Highlanders Association, Royal British Legion, The Burgesses of Guild, and battalion representatives from across the North-East.

Piper Robin Barr performed ‘The Lament’ before a two-minute silence at 11.00am, followed by ‘Reveille’ and the Regimental March “Cock o’the North.”

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick was there to cover the commemorations

 

 

 

Conversation