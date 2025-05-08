GALLERY: Aberdeen gathers at Castlegate for VE Day 2025

Residents of Aberdeen gathered at Castlegate to commemorate VE Day, marking 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe.

The event, led by Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue MBE, DL, featured prayers, readings, and a wreath-laying ceremony. Rev Stephen A. Blakey delivered a moving tribute, including a prayer adapted from The Gordon Highlanders’ last Padre.

Wreaths were laid by representatives, including Aberdeen’s Lord Lieutenant Councillor Dr David Cameron, The Gordon Highlanders Association, Royal British Legion, The Burgesses of Guild, and battalion representatives from across the North-East.

Piper Robin Barr performed ‘The Lament’ before a two-minute silence at 11.00am, followed by ‘Reveille’ and the Regimental March “Cock o’the North.”

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick was there to cover the commemorations