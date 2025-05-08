News GALLERY: Inverness commemorates VE Day with service of remembrance at Cavell Gardens Inverness marked VE Day with a Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial in Cavell Gardens, honoring the sacrifices of WWII veterans with wreath-laying, readings, and a moment of silence. A service organised by the Inverness Branch of the Royal British Legion at the Inverness War Memorial in Cavelle Gardens. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries & Sandy McCook May 8 2025, 1:51 pm May 8 2025, 1:51 pm Share GALLERY: Inverness commemorates VE Day with service of remembrance at Cavell Gardens Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6750639/inverness-ve-day-cavell-gardens-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment This morning, residents of Inverness gathered at the Inverness War Memorial in Cavell Gardens to commemorate VE Day, marking 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe. The ceremony, held at 11 am, honoured the brave men and women who served in World War II and reflected on their sacrifices for peace. The service included wreath-laying, readings, and a moment of silence to remember those who fought and gave their lives for freedom. Residents of Inverness gathered united in gratitude and reflection, paying tribute to the heroes of the past. Pictures from our Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook
