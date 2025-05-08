GALLERY: Inverness commemorates VE Day with service of remembrance at Cavell Gardens

This morning, residents of Inverness gathered at the Inverness War Memorial in Cavell Gardens to commemorate VE Day, marking 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe.

The ceremony, held at 11 am, honoured the brave men and women who served in World War II and reflected on their sacrifices for peace.

The service included wreath-laying, readings, and a moment of silence to remember those who fought and gave their lives for freedom.

Residents of Inverness gathered united in gratitude and reflection, paying tribute to the heroes of the past.

Pictures from our Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook