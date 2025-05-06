Missing Oban man last seen wearing football top with ‘Paddy’ on the back

A 35-year-old man has been reported missing from Oban.

Patrick Duncan was last seen in the Queens Park Place area of the town at about 9.40am on Monday.

He has not been in touch with his family since and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Police have now shared a public appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Patrick is described as being 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build with short, dark hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a yellow football top with the number seven and the word “Paddy” printed on the back.

He was also wearing an orange puffer-style jacket, grey cargo trousers and grey Nike trainers.

Sergeant Suzanne McKenzie said: “It is out of character for Patrick not to be in touch with his family and we need to make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0923 of May 6.