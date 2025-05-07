Highland family forced out of home by neighbour’s ‘persistent’ smoking – as housing society made to apologise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland family forced out of home by neighbour’s ‘persistent’ smoking – as housing society made to apologise

The smell was 'overwhelming' and caused health concerns.

By Ross Hempseed
Albyn Housing Society in Invergordon.
Albyn Housing Society headquarters in Invergordon. Image: Google Maps.

A Highland family was forced out of their home because of persistent cannabis smoking from neighbours, as the housing association was told to apologise for not tackling the issue.

A complaint by the family was lodged against Albyn Housing Society, based in Invergordon, to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (the SPSO).

Now, the SPSO has released its findings and upheld the family’s complaint against the housing association.

According to the SPSO, “C”, a tenant of Albyn Housing Society, reported antisocial behaviour from a neighbouring family, also tenants of the association.

The main complaint was the “overwhelming and pervading smoke and smell”, which related to the neighbour’s cannabis use.

The association visited the family, which resulted in a reduction in the volume and frequency of the smoke and smell.

The SPSO upheld the complaint against Albyn Housing Society

Over the following months, C made three further reports of the same antisocial behaviour recurring.

C also informed the association that the smoke was having a detrimental effect on their own and their family’s respiratory health.

Each time the association responded, there was a temporary halt to the smoke and smell.

The report stated: “When C complained that the association had not responded reasonably to the reports, the association’s response indicated that they considered that they had taken reasonable action.

“C felt they had no option but to end their tenancy, and raised their complaints with the SPSO.”

Albyn Housing Society made to apologise

The SPSO found that Albyn Housing Society did not explain to C that evidence and corroboration were required to enable them to take action.

The association also failed to follow through with their request for C to keep a log of the issues.

The report added: “The association also failed to keep reasonable records of the actions that they did take or pursue and fulfil actions they indicated they intended to take.

“We upheld C’s complaint.”

The SPSO ordered Albyn Housing Society to issue an apology for not taking reasonable action in response to C’s reports of antisocial behaviour from neighbouring tenants.

A spokesperson for Albyn Housing Society, said: “We cannot comment on individual cases, but we respect the decision of the SPSO and have fully complied with their recommendations.

“We are always keen to continue to improve, including working with our partners in tackling anti-social behaviour across the Highlands.”

