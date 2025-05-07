Highland family forced out of home by neighbour’s ‘persistent’ smoking – as housing society made to apologise

A Highland family was forced out of their home because of persistent cannabis smoking from neighbours, as the housing association was told to apologise for not tackling the issue.

A complaint by the family was lodged against Albyn Housing Society, based in Invergordon, to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (the SPSO).

Now, the SPSO has released its findings and upheld the family’s complaint against the housing association.

According to the SPSO, “C”, a tenant of Albyn Housing Society, reported antisocial behaviour from a neighbouring family, also tenants of the association.

The main complaint was the “overwhelming and pervading smoke and smell”, which related to the neighbour’s cannabis use.

The association visited the family, which resulted in a reduction in the volume and frequency of the smoke and smell.

The SPSO upheld the complaint against Albyn Housing Society

Over the following months, C made three further reports of the same antisocial behaviour recurring.

C also informed the association that the smoke was having a detrimental effect on their own and their family’s respiratory health.

Each time the association responded, there was a temporary halt to the smoke and smell.

The report stated: “When C complained that the association had not responded reasonably to the reports, the association’s response indicated that they considered that they had taken reasonable action.

“C felt they had no option but to end their tenancy, and raised their complaints with the SPSO.”

Albyn Housing Society made to apologise

The SPSO found that Albyn Housing Society did not explain to C that evidence and corroboration were required to enable them to take action.

The association also failed to follow through with their request for C to keep a log of the issues.

The report added: “The association also failed to keep reasonable records of the actions that they did take or pursue and fulfil actions they indicated they intended to take.

“We upheld C’s complaint.”

The SPSO ordered Albyn Housing Society to issue an apology for not taking reasonable action in response to C’s reports of antisocial behaviour from neighbouring tenants.

A spokesperson for Albyn Housing Society, said: “We cannot comment on individual cases, but we respect the decision of the SPSO and have fully complied with their recommendations.

“We are always keen to continue to improve, including working with our partners in tackling anti-social behaviour across the Highlands.”