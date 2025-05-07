Future of Aberdeen Mozza plunged into doubt as Union Square location remains closed for a month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future of Aberdeen Mozza plunged into doubt as Union Square location remains closed for a month

Pizza fans have been unable to book sit-in or takeaway for more than 30 days.

By Graham Fleming
MOzza sign
Mozza's future has been thrown into doubt. Image: DC Thomson

The future of a pizza restaurant in Aberdeen has been thrown into doubt as it has not opened to customers for more than a month.

Fans of Mozza have been left unable to book tables or order takeaway since it suddenly closed its doors at the beginning of April.

Ever since, a bench has been placed in the entranceway of the Union Square unit  to prevent anyone entering, and construction equipment can be seen scattered inside.

The option to book a table for the Aberdeen location has also been completely removed from the company’s website.

Entrance to Mozza in Aberdeen blocked off
The entranceway to the restaurant has been blocked. Image: DC Thomson.

However, social media pages for Mozza Aberdeen remain active, posting pictures and advertising their loyalty programme.

The opening hours section for the restaurant on Union Square’s website displays the word ‘closed’ on each of the seven days of the week.

Its Glasgow location also closed suddenly in June 2023.

The Press and Journal has made several attempts to contact the business but the brand refused to confirm the unit’s closure.

Interior of Mozza Aberdeen
Various equipment can be seen inside. Image: DC Thomson.

Mozza Aberdeen doubts surface after Tony Macaroni ousting

The closure of the Italian-inspired eatery, follows the recent end of Aberdeen’s Tony Macaroni location.

Both Mozza and Toni Macaroni were founded by Lanarkshire-based entrepreneur Giuseppe Marini.

Tony Macaroni was forced out of its Marischal Square premises last December following a series of missed rent payments to Aberdeen City Council.

Exterior of Tony Macaroni in Aberdeen
Tony Macaroni closed in January. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A tenant is still being sought for Unit F in the Upperkirkgate development.

Union Square has been contacted for comment.

