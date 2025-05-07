Future of Aberdeen Mozza plunged into doubt as Union Square location remains closed for a month

The future of a pizza restaurant in Aberdeen has been thrown into doubt as it has not opened to customers for more than a month.

Fans of Mozza have been left unable to book tables or order takeaway since it suddenly closed its doors at the beginning of April.

Ever since, a bench has been placed in the entranceway of the Union Square unit to prevent anyone entering, and construction equipment can be seen scattered inside.

The option to book a table for the Aberdeen location has also been completely removed from the company’s website.

However, social media pages for Mozza Aberdeen remain active, posting pictures and advertising their loyalty programme.

The opening hours section for the restaurant on Union Square’s website displays the word ‘closed’ on each of the seven days of the week.

Its Glasgow location also closed suddenly in June 2023.

The Press and Journal has made several attempts to contact the business but the brand refused to confirm the unit’s closure.

Mozza Aberdeen doubts surface after Tony Macaroni ousting

The closure of the Italian-inspired eatery, follows the recent end of Aberdeen’s Tony Macaroni location.

Both Mozza and Toni Macaroni were founded by Lanarkshire-based entrepreneur Giuseppe Marini.

Tony Macaroni was forced out of its Marischal Square premises last December following a series of missed rent payments to Aberdeen City Council.

A tenant is still being sought for Unit F in the Upperkirkgate development.

Union Square has been contacted for comment.