Dad and son Trapped by Raac: ‘We’ll barricade the doors before we accept insulting house offer’

Mark Sweeney and his dad Michael say this is one Torry blow too far, and they won't go without a fight.

Mark Sweeney and his dad Michael, who are Trapped by Raac. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mark Sweeney and his dad Michael, who are Trapped by Raac. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Lindsay Bruce

“They’ll have to break down the door and drag me out of Torry. I’ll not be going without a fight.”

These are the indignant words of 64-year-old Michael Sweeney, who shares a home with his son Mark, on Pentland Crescent, one of Torry’s streets earmarked for demolition due to Raac.

The retired chef and RAF veteran gave up his home in a sheltered housing complex when news of Balnagask’s concrete crisis broke, and his son became Trapped by Raac.

‘I still owe £100,000 on my mortgage’

“I bought the house when I was 21,” his son Mark, a nightclub manager in Aberdeen, said.

“It was supposed to be for mum and dad’s retirement, but things changed.

“My mum, Vivien, died last year from lung cancer.

“My brother and I then took it on, and shared the costs. We split all the bills.”

Mark Sweeney, outside his three bedroom home, earmarked for demolition. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Unlike many of those who own their Balnagask homes, Mark didn’t purchase his three-bed hen house from Aberdeen City Council under the Right-to-Buy scheme.

He paid £115,000 nine years ago, and still owes £100,000 on the mortgage.

‘I’ll barricade the doors before I give this place back for a pittance’

“I bought from people who bought from the council. When my brother wanted to move out, dad offered to move in.

“It means I can keep an eye on him as he gets older, with his disabilities, but he also helps with the costs of running the house.”

“And it also means Aberdeen City Council will have a fight on their hands. I’ll barricade the doors before I give this place back for a pittance,” Michael added. “It’s insulting.”

Michael Sweeney in the Balnagask home he shares with his son, Mark. Pictures by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

His stance is understandable.

In recent years, Mark has replaced the windows, installed a new bathroom, invested in expensive vertical radiators, put in underfloor heating and has tiled his floors.

“I’ve spent thousands on the house – and taken out loans to do it – only to hear properties like mine are being valued at about £70k. That would mean I’d be in £40,000 worth of debt at 30 years old.

Mark Sweeney shows The Press & Journal his pre-Raac home valuation. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

“I got it valued before all this, at £152,000. There is no way I’ll be settling for half of that.”

‘We need to be united, now more than ever’

Mark, like many of the homeowners, hasn’t engaged with Aberdeen City Council’s voluntary purchase scheme, or the associated valuation process.

“To start with, we were all sticking together but the process is wearing people down now. Homeowners are tired, so I can understand why some might be taking the offers. I just feel like we need to stick together, and stay united, now more than ever.”

Father and Son Michael and Mark Sweeney. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

Michael agrees. But says this is one “chip away at Torry” too far.

“Naebody cares about Torry. They took the park, they took the Bay of Nigg, we got stuck with that bloody big incinerator.

“And you’ll no’ be telling me to give up my house either.

“They’ve chipped away and chipped away. Well, no more.”

‘Support Aberdeen homeowners, please’

“We deserve fair offers, and compensation for this,” added Mark. “It’s been like living on a rollercoaster. My neighbour has lost her husband during this time too.

“The whole thing has been awful.

“We still need more support. If you haven’t already, please sign the petition and get behind The P&J campaign.”

As part of our Trapped by Raac campaign, Aberdeen City Council said it continues to work with the community to engage with people in RAAC-affected properties through Housing Support Officers.

Additionally, “as part of that ongoing support, we have commissioned services from SAMH (Scotland Action for Mental Health). These are available to any resident or family member who feels affected by the issues in Balnagask.”

SAMH “Hear for You” project can be contacted by calling: 0344 800 0550.

