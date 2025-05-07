Three men charged over cash machine tampering in north-east

Three men are due to appear in court after several ATMs were tampered with across Aberdeenshire.

Police received reports of three incidents involving ATMs, which are said to be linked.

These took place in Kingswells, Stonehaven and Portlethen on Monday, May 6.

A device resembling an iPod Nano was found attached to an ATM outside the Co-op on Kingswood Drive in Kingswells.

On Monday at around 3.45pm, police were made aware the ATM outside the Morrisons Daily, off Berrymuir Road in Portlethen, had also been “tampered with”.

A further incident involving a woman not having her card returned after trying to withdraw cash took place at the Co-op ATM on Redcloak Drive in Stonehaven.

Officers have confirmed that three men, aged 43, 42 and 38, have been arrested and charged.

The men are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, May 7, with a report for each sent to the procurator fiscal.