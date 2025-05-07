Locals warned as Belgian military copters to take to Moray skies – here’s when you can spot them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals warned as Belgian military copters to take to Moray skies – here’s when you can spot them

Residents have been told that during some periods the aircraft will be flying at night.

By Chris Cromar
RAF Puma helicopter.
Belgian military helicopters will be taking to the skies over Moray. Image: Shutterstock.

Kinloss Barracks in Moray will host helicopters from the Belgian Armed Forces later this week it has been confirmed.

They will arrive at the base on Friday and will stay until May 20.

During this period, they will be involved in night flying, which may cause a “slight disruption” to locals.

Aircrews have been briefed to avoid low-level flying over built-up areas and to avoid disrupting birds roosting on Findhorn Bay.

Belgian Army convoys.
The Belgian military arrived at Kinloss Barracks at the weekend. Image: David Hendry.

Belgian military helicopters above Moray

A founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Belgian military is in the north of Scotland for training exercises.

On Saturday, large convoys of Belgian Armed Forces vehicles were spotted entering Kinloss Barracks. The site was an RAF base until 2012.

Earlier this week, The Press and Journal revealed an exercise was being conducted by the country’s Special Operations Regiment, which is part of Belgium’s army (Land Component).

Belgian Army convoys.
The Belgian military on their way to Kinloss. Image: David Hendry.

Belgium’s Ministry of Defence confirmed they are taking part in a large-scale operation in the UK, which is part of military exercise called Red Condor, with 600 personnel taking part.

This is being conducted by the 3rd Parachute Battalion, which is part of the Special Operations Regiment of the Belgian Armed Forces, with support from the Belgian Air Component, the country’s equivalent of the RAF.

