Locals warned as Belgian military copters to take to Moray skies – here’s when you can spot them

Kinloss Barracks in Moray will host helicopters from the Belgian Armed Forces later this week it has been confirmed.

They will arrive at the base on Friday and will stay until May 20.

During this period, they will be involved in night flying, which may cause a “slight disruption” to locals.

Aircrews have been briefed to avoid low-level flying over built-up areas and to avoid disrupting birds roosting on Findhorn Bay.

Belgian military helicopters above Moray

A founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Belgian military is in the north of Scotland for training exercises.

On Saturday, large convoys of Belgian Armed Forces vehicles were spotted entering Kinloss Barracks. The site was an RAF base until 2012.

Earlier this week, The Press and Journal revealed an exercise was being conducted by the country’s Special Operations Regiment, which is part of Belgium’s army (Land Component).

Belgium’s Ministry of Defence confirmed they are taking part in a large-scale operation in the UK, which is part of military exercise called Red Condor, with 600 personnel taking part.

This is being conducted by the 3rd Parachute Battalion, which is part of the Special Operations Regiment of the Belgian Armed Forces, with support from the Belgian Air Component, the country’s equivalent of the RAF.

Read more: Just what was a fleet of Belgian army vehicles doing in Kinloss?