Revealed: Number of £80 fines dished out to Aberdeen litter louts by new street patrollers

The amount of cash fined to Aberdeen litter louts and dog foulers since February has been revealed.

That’s after a crack team of new enforcement officers were deployed in February by Aberdeen City Council in an effort to reduce complaints about dog poo, fly tipping and rubbish across the Granite City.

National Enforcement Solutions, (NES) have been prowling the Granite City since to catch offenders in the act.

The six-strong team has since been prowling the city’s top litter hotspots in order to curb the unsightly issue.

To that end, officers could be seen in Seaton Park and George Street over the past two weeks.

Once caught, culprits will be hit with an £80 fine, but that can rise to £100 for late payment.

Fly-tippers will be served a £500 penalty.

They have been in action for over two months now all over the city. They have issued a total of 857 fines.

The fines, added together, account for £39,040 of penalties handed out to litter louts and dog foulers since the inception of the team.

ACC say they hope the fines will serve as a reminder for residents to bin their rubbish appropriately.

Council Co-leader Councillor Christian Allard said: “The support for our wardens is in place to help tackle litter and dog fouling, which no-one wants to see.

“Our priority is to reduce these incidents. We are asking people to take litter home, or use bins, so that they avoid a fine.”

Mark Wilson, community safety and city warden manager, spoke to The Press and Journal back in February.

He said: “The great thing is this new team is far more able to carry out targeted patrols than our current city wardens.

“The challenge facing our city wardens is that they have a multi-functional role. They can’t spend as much dedicated time and resources as NES. There are also fewer wardens than there once were.

“We have been responding to a rise in reports over a prolonged period. We had to come up with a new solution on how we tackle this issue.”