Revealed: Number of £80 fines dished out to Aberdeen litter louts by new street patrollers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Revealed: Number of £80 fines dished out to Aberdeen litter louts by new street patrollers

Enforcement officers also unveiled the some of the litter hotspots where the penalties were handed out.

By Graham Fleming
A team of six has been formed to tackle littering in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A team of six has been formed to tackle littering in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The amount of cash fined to Aberdeen litter louts and dog foulers since February has been revealed.

That’s after a crack team of new enforcement officers were deployed in February by Aberdeen City Council in an effort to reduce complaints about dog poo, fly tipping and rubbish across the Granite City.

National Enforcement Solutions, (NES) have been prowling the Granite City since to catch offenders in the act.

The six-strong team has since been prowling the city’s top litter hotspots in order to curb the unsightly issue.

To that end, officers could be seen in Seaton Park and George Street over the past two weeks.

Once caught, culprits will be hit with an £80 fine, but that can rise to £100 for late payment.

Fly-tippers will be served a £500 penalty.

Litterers could be hit with a £100 penalty. Image: DC Thomson.

They have been in action for over two months now all over the city. They have issued a total of 857 fines.

The fines, added together, account for £39,040 of penalties handed out to litter louts and dog foulers since the inception of the team.

ACC say they hope the fines will serve as a reminder for residents to bin their rubbish appropriately.

Council Co-leader Councillor Christian Allard said: “The support for our wardens is in place to help tackle litter and dog fouling, which no-one wants to see.

“Our priority is to reduce these incidents. We are asking people to take litter home, or use bins, so that they avoid a fine.”

Mark Wilson, community safety and city warden manager, spoke to The Press and Journal back in February.

He said: “The great thing is this new team is far more able to carry out targeted patrols than our current city wardens.

“The challenge facing our city wardens is that they have a multi-functional role. They can’t spend as much dedicated time and resources as NES. There are also fewer wardens than there once were.

“We have been responding to a rise in reports over a prolonged period. We had to come up with a new solution on how we tackle this issue.”

Conversation