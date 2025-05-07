Investigation launched after occupants flee car crash in Inverness

The occupants of a car that skidded down a grass verge near the Inverness shoreline fled the scene – triggering a police investigation.

The crash occurred around 9pm on Tuesday May 6 on Kessock Road, near the Old Ferry Ticket Office, Inverness.

The car, a grey Volkswagen, came off the road and came to a stop near the shore of the Moray Firth.

An eyewitness recalled hearing a car passing by at an “almighty speed” followed by a loud bang. The witness thought the car may have rolled or hit something solid.

Police attended the scene; however, the occupants of the car had fled the scene.

Officers are now investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Around 9.25pm on Tuesday May 6, police were made aware of a one-vehicle crash on Kessock Road, Inverness.

“Officers attended but the occupants of the car had left the scene prior to police arrival.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace them and establish the full circumstances.”