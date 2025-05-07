Warning to Clubland fans over BANNED glowsticks: All you need to know ahead of P&J Live show

Excited dancers and ravers may have to rethink their accessories for Friday nights Clubland event in Aberdeen.

Ahead of the show, P&J Live has reminded ticketholders that glowsticks are banned from the arena.

Glowsticks are outlawed at the venue, but for this particular event, organisers have warned visitors any glowsticks brought along will be confiscated.

Iconic dance acts, including Basshunter and Cascada, will take to the stage to perform their biggest tracks at the Aberdeen stop of the tour.

Take a look back at last year’s event here.

When does the show start and end?

Doors open for the event at 6pm, and the show kicks off at 7pm.

P&J Live has reminded ticketholders to be logged into their Ticketmaster or AXS app with their tickets open upon arrival.

The show ends at 10.30pm, with an 11pm curfew.

Those hoping to park near the venue are encouraged to arrive early and can park at the surface car park or the sub-T underground car park.

All parking, including accessible spaces, are charged at the standard tariff rates.

Tickets still available

The full lineup for the show is Basshunter, Ben Nicky, Cascada, Darren Styles, Flip N Fill, Karen Parry, Kelly Llorenna, and Ultrabeat.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Under-14s cannot purchase standing tickets, and instead must be in the seated area with an adult over the age of 18.

Under-16s are permitted into the standing area if they are accompanied by an over-18.

Prohibited items

Alongside glowsticks, large bags, backpacks of any kind, and umbrellas are not permitted.

Food and drink purchased from outside the venue are not allowed to be taken inside.

Free water is available from coolers across the venue.

Kiosks and bars will be put in place to serve refreshments, food and snacks.

Fans can also pick up merchandise, which will be available on the ground floor concourse.