Norovirus outbreak forces lockdown at Belford Hospital in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Norovirus outbreak forces lockdown at Belford Hospital in Fort William

Both wards have been closed to new admissions as NHS Highland works to contain the highly contagious virus.

By Louise Glen
Belford Hospital norovirus outbreak
Belford Hospital in Fort William.. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Belford Hospital in Fort William has been placed under lockdown following a Norovirus outbreak, with both wards closed to new patients.

Health officials have confirmed that several cases of the highly contagious virus, commonly referred to as the “winter vomiting bug”, have been detected within the hospital.

Norovirus is known for spreading rapidly in healthcare settings and can cause severe gastrointestinal symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhoea.

Both wards in Belford Hospital, Fort William closed

An NHS Highland spokesperson said: “We have had to close both wards in Belford Hospital to new admissions due to Norovirus.

“Restricted visiting is also in place but please contact staff on the ward if you feel your visit is necessary and they will be able to advise.

The spokesperson added: “We would also ask that if you or someone you live with has symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting you refrain from visiting a health or social care setting until clear for 48 hours.”

The temporary lockdown is a precautionary measure aimed at controlling the spread of the virus and protecting vulnerable patients and healthcare staff.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a highly infectious stomach bug that spreads through close contact with infected individuals, contaminated surfaces, or consuming contaminated food and water. Outbreaks are especially common in care homes, schools, and hospitals.

NHS Highland is reminding the public to maintain good hygiene, especially handwashing with soap and water, as alcohol-based hand gels are not effective against Norovirus.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. And if you’d like to join the conversation on West Coast Chat on Facebook, we’d love to hear from you. 

Conversation