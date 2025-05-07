Norovirus outbreak forces lockdown at Belford Hospital in Fort William

Belford Hospital in Fort William has been placed under lockdown following a Norovirus outbreak, with both wards closed to new patients.

Health officials have confirmed that several cases of the highly contagious virus, commonly referred to as the “winter vomiting bug”, have been detected within the hospital.

Norovirus is known for spreading rapidly in healthcare settings and can cause severe gastrointestinal symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhoea.

Both wards in Belford Hospital, Fort William closed

An NHS Highland spokesperson said: “We have had to close both wards in Belford Hospital to new admissions due to Norovirus.

“Restricted visiting is also in place but please contact staff on the ward if you feel your visit is necessary and they will be able to advise.

The spokesperson added: “We would also ask that if you or someone you live with has symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting you refrain from visiting a health or social care setting until clear for 48 hours.”

The temporary lockdown is a precautionary measure aimed at controlling the spread of the virus and protecting vulnerable patients and healthcare staff.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a highly infectious stomach bug that spreads through close contact with infected individuals, contaminated surfaces, or consuming contaminated food and water. Outbreaks are especially common in care homes, schools, and hospitals.

NHS Highland is reminding the public to maintain good hygiene, especially handwashing with soap and water, as alcohol-based hand gels are not effective against Norovirus.

