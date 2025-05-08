Double blow for Union Street as two businesses close for good

In a double blow to Union Street’s fortunes, two businesses right next to each other have now closed.

The Kin Kao restaurant, known for its Thai-inspired menu, has closed, with the shop now available for rent.

According to the incoming landlord, Bener Gul, the tenants have moved out but much of the equipment and furniture remains in place.

Mr Gul is in the process of buying the property to rent out – along with another in his portfolio.

He also owns the neighbouring Union Kebab House, whose tenants also closed their doors in recent weeks due to what Mr Gul said were “cash flow issues”.

Union Kebab House was in fact open for just a few weeks.

Mr Gul purchased the unit about four years ago, but is once again looking for a tenant.

The signs in both units say ‘Shop for rent’, along with a phone number for Mr Gul.

The struggle to attract and retain businesses on Union Street has been well documented, with numerous empty units along the Granite Mile.

Issues including declining footfall and ongoing roadworks have further exacerbated the problem.

There have been several initiatives set up to combat the decline of Union Street.

They include the council’s £1 million empty units grants scheme.

If applications are approved, businesses will have up to 50% of their project costs covered by the council.

It was recently announced that a new restaurant called The GlenHouse would be opening on Union Street.

It will take shape within kebabthe former Bank of Scotland branch at the end of the month.