Paralysed Inverness doctor wins £4.5m in settlement after bike failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Paralysed Inverness doctor wins £4.5m in settlement after bike failure

Dr Daniel Gordon suffered the life-altering injury when the carbon forks on his gravel bike snapped during a ride in Inverness.

Daniel won a £4.5m settlement. Image: Facebook.
Daniel won a £4.5m settlement. Image: Facebook.
By Ena Saracevic

An Inverness doctor has won £4.5 million after a bike failure caused him to crash and suffer a life-changing injury.

In August 2020, Dr Daniel Gordon sustained a spinal cord injury when the front forks of his £2,300 all-terrain gravel bike sheared in two on a grass slope in Inverness.

The crash left the Raigmore Hospital doctor paralysed.

He lost neurological function in his legs and trunk and was told he would be dependent on a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

At the end of 2023, Dr Gordon sued the insurers of his Planet X Tempest SRAM Force 1 titanium bike for £10million.

Dr Gordon on bike
Dr Gordon. Image: Stewarts.

A five-day trial was due to commence at the high court on Tuesday.

However, parties negotiated in advance and agreed Dr Gordon should receive a settlement sum of £4.5m – treated as 50% of the full value of his claim.

The settlement includes provision for Dr Gordon to return to court and seek further damages in the event he experiences a rare but serious and untreatable deterioration caused by a spinal cyst.

Dr Gordon wins £4.5m in settlement

Originally, lawyers from the international injury team at law firm Stewarts were instructed to bring proceedings to the English High Court.

A claim was set against Planet X’s insurers Arch Insurance (UK) Limited and Chubb European Group SE after the bike company became insolvent.

Aerial view of Inverness
Dr Gordon is from Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

During the court proceedings, experts found the carbon fibre forks on Dr Gordon’s bicycle were materially thinner and weaker than two example forks provided by the manufacturer, Huizhou FlyBike Sports Equipment Co Ltd.

Inverness doctor continues passion with hand cycling

Despite his life-changing injury, Dr Gordon has managed to return to his medical career with NHS Scotland and currently works four days a week as a specialist respiratory registrar.

He has also taken up hand cycling, completing the hand cycling tour of Mallorca in 2022 and the London Marathon in 2025.

Dr Gordon married his fiancée, Laura Colacino, in 2024 and together they went on honeymoon to Peru, including a visit to the site of Machu Picchu.

Dr Gordon hand cycling
Dr Gordon has taken up hand cycling. Image: Facebook.

“Despite a catastrophic and life-changing injury, I’ve been fortunate enough to be supported by Stewarts in pursuing a claim against Planet X’s insurers, the result of which means my future care and accommodation needs can be met,” he said.

“Stewarts have been exceptionally proficient, compassionate and offered me clear guidance through an incredibly difficult, complex and personally challenging time.

“I also have to thank Ewan Stirling, a friend and coach who first noticed the unusual way in which the fork sheared, without whom I would likely not have taken any action.

“I hope now to be able to move forwards and show that despite this injury, life can still be rewarding and fulfilling.”

Read more 

Conversation