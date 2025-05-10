GALLERY: Clubland arena tour 2025 brings dance anthems to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Clubland arena tour 2025 brings dance anthems to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Thousands of fans descended on P&J Live in Aberdeen for the Clubland Arena Tour 2025, reliving iconic 90s and 00s dance anthems from stars like Basshunter, Cascada, Darren Styles, and more.

Clubland Arena Tour 2025 at P&J Live on Friday 8th May 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Clubland Arena Tour 2025 at P&J Live on Friday 8th May 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Katherine Ferries & Darrell Benns

Aberdeen’s P&J Live lit up on Friday May 9, as the Clubland Arena Tour 2025 brought a night of euphoric dance anthems and throwback hits to the city.

Thousands of fans attended the high-octane event to relive the soundtrack of their youth with iconic Clubland favourites. The Aberdeen lineup featured an all-star roster, including Basshunter, Ben Nicky, Cascada, Darren Styles, Flip N Fill feat. Karen Parry, Kelly Llorenna, and Ultrabeat, treating fans to a non-stop, high-energy party.

Clubland started as a hit compilation album series in 2002 and became the heart of a defining dance music movement. With over 30 million albums sold, the brand’s legacy continues to unite dance fans.

Photographer Darrell Benns was at P&J Live to capture moments from the night.

Fans arriving for the Clubland Arena Tour at P&J Live.
Fans ready for Clubland at P&J Live.
Fans arrived for the Clubland Arena Tour at P&J Live.
Fans ready for the Clubland Arena Tour at P&J Live.
Fans arrived early for Clubland at P&J Live.
Fans arriving for the Clubland Arena Tour at P&J Live.
Fans make their way into P&J Live for the Clubland Arena Tour.
Fans ready for the Clubland Arena Tour at P&J Live.
fans make their way into P&J Live for the Clubland Arena Tour.
Friends ready for the Clubland Arena Tour.
Fans dressed up and ready for Clubland at P&J Live.
Were you at the Clubland Arena Tour 2025 at P&J Live?
Fans at the Clubland Arena Tour.
Kelly Llorenna on stage.
Kelly Llorenna’s performance had everyone dancing.
Kelly Llorenna on the stage at Clubland Arena Tour.
Fans at the Clubland Arena Tour.
Fans filled the arena at the Clubland Arena Tour.
Ultrabeat on stage.
The crowd enjoying Clubland Arena Tour.
Fans at the Clubland Arena Tour.
Darren Styles on stage.
Basshunter on stage.
The crowd at the Clubland Arena Tour 2025 at P&J Live.
The crowd was full of energy at the Clubland Arena Tour.
Fans dancing at the Clubland Arena Tour.
Fans at the Clubland Arena Tour.
Cascada’s performance had everyone dancing.
Cascada on the stage at Clubland Arena Tour.
Cascada on stage.
Clubland Arena Tour 2025 at P&J Live.
Darren Styles on stage.
People filled the arena at the Clubland Arena Tour.
Basshunter on stage.
The crowd having fun at Clubland Arena Tour.
Karen Parry on stage.
The crowd was full of energy at the Clubland Arena Tour.
Were you at the P&J Live Clubland Arena Tour 2025?

