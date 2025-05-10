GALLERY: Clubland arena tour 2025 brings dance anthems to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Aberdeen’s P&J Live lit up on Friday May 9, as the Clubland Arena Tour 2025 brought a night of euphoric dance anthems and throwback hits to the city.

Thousands of fans attended the high-octane event to relive the soundtrack of their youth with iconic Clubland favourites. The Aberdeen lineup featured an all-star roster, including Basshunter, Ben Nicky, Cascada, Darren Styles, Flip N Fill feat. Karen Parry, Kelly Llorenna, and Ultrabeat, treating fans to a non-stop, high-energy party.

Clubland started as a hit compilation album series in 2002 and became the heart of a defining dance music movement. With over 30 million albums sold, the brand’s legacy continues to unite dance fans.

Photographer Darrell Benns was at P&J Live to capture moments from the night.