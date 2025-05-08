Revealed: The private Scottish island where David Beckham celebrated 50th birthday

David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday with a remote family getaway to the Scottish island of Scarba, opting for rugged solitude in the days before a high-profile party in London.

The former England football captain travelled to the uninhabited island, which lies south of Oban, with his sons Romeo and Cruz.

According to a source working on the ferries in the region, the group spent a couple of days on the island, staying in its only bothy – a basic shelter with no mains electricity or running water.

It is situated to the south of the island.

David Beckham visited Scarba with two of his sons

Scarba, privately owned and largely inaccessible except by boat, is known for its wild terrain and stunning views over the Inner Hebrides.

The island is located close to Luing and Seil and sits beside the Gulf of Corryvreckan, home to one of the largest natural whirlpools in the world.

The Beckham trio were seen in images online dressed in outdoor gear, cooking fish in the tiny bothy kitchen and enjoying the peaceful surroundings.

Although, the sleeping arrangements were a little more rustic than the Manchester United legend is used to.

The visit appeared to be a deliberate escape from the spotlight, with no mobile signal or modern amenities – a stark contrast to Beckham’s usual public life.

The trip was followed by a birthday celebration at Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill.

This was attended by Victoria Beckham and the couple’s children Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Guests included Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and Guy Ritchie.

However, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz were absent from both the island retreat and the London event.

David Beckham acknowledged his eldest son’s absence by posting a fishing photo with Romeo and Cruz, captioned: “You were missed Brooklyn.”

David Beckham opted for quality family time

The getaway reflects Beckham’s known fondness for quality family time.

Scarba, which measures just over three miles long and one and a half miles wide, remains one of Scotland’s lesser-known islands.

With no permanent population and limited access, it provides a secluded setting for those seeking solitude.

Visitors are advised to respect the natural environment and local access restrictions.

How to get to Scarba

Access to Scarba is exclusively via private charter boat, seaplane, or helicopter.

Typically, guests take a short ferry crossing across the Cuan Sound to the Isle of Luing.

From there, a drive leads to the village of Toberonochy. A 20-minute cruise aboard a RIB then transports guests to Scarba.

Upon arrival, 4×4 vehicles take guests to their accommodation.

