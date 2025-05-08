Driver taken to hospital after school bus veers off A92 near Inverbervie

A bus has come off the road on the A92 between Gourdon and Inverbervie this morning, with the driver being taken to hospital.

The incident occurred on the Stonehaven to Montrose road just south Inverbervie at around 8am on Thursday, May 8.

Police confirmed there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, however, it is believed the bus was en route to pick up Mackie Academy pupils.

The white double-decker bus, which veered off the road and on to grass patch, was the only vehicle involved.

Emergency services including police, ambulance and air ambulance were deployed to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed one patient was transported to hospital, understood to be the driver.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.15am on Thursday, May 8, we received a report of a school bus leaving the road on the A92 at Inverbervie.

“Emergency services remain at the scene. There were no passengers on the bus.”

