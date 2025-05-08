Music festival warning: Bring your own supplies as island hit by food shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Music festival warning: Bring your own supplies as island hit by food shortages

Ration system in place at some businesses ahead of Skye Live in order to prevent bulk buying.

By Louise Glen
Portree Skye Co-op has empty shelves.
Fears have been raised about empty shelves in Portree. Image: Supplied.

Music fans attending Skye Live have been urged to consider bringing their own supplies as the island battles food shortages.

The festival kicks of this evening and runs through the weekend, bringing an array of top Scottish acts to Portree.

But shelves at the town’s Co-op store are near empty after hackers targeted the supermarket chain and crippled deliveries across the UK.

Some other business on the island have been forced to introduce rationing on products to head-off bulk buying and ensure supplies for locals and visitors alike.

The number of shortages in the supermarket this week has alarmed residents.

Many of those have reported significantly reduced stock during routine shopping trips.

And the issue is particularly worrying given the increase in footfall expected this weekend as festivalgoers travel to the island.

Shortages at Portree Co-op leave residents concerned

John Gordon has raised concerns about food supplies at the Skye Live festival
John Gordon is worried about food supplies on the island. Image: Supplied.

Hackers have targeted numerous businesses in recent weeks – including the Co-op, M&S and Harrods.

The attacks have led to an array of problems for the businesses, with the cancellation of orders just one issue.

Businessman John Gordon, a former Highland councillor, said: “The number of empty shelves in the Co-op is concerning.

“I was alarmed at how empty they were while doing my shopping last night, especially now we’re busy with tourists.

“Unless it’s resolved quickly, there will be very little left.

“Fear then makes people bulk buy, which adds to the pressures.”

Portree co-op food shortages
The shelves are empty in Portree Co-op stores. Image: Supplied.

Residents say the situation must be addressed swiftly to prevent further strain on supply chains and ensure essential goods remain available.

The Skye Live festival is expected to bring hundreds of attendees to the island.

The annual event offers a boost to the local economy, but this year there is concern the added pressure could worsen the supply problems.

And residents attending the festival or visiting Skye this weekend are advised to bring essential food and drink supplies if possible.

Festival crowds expected to add pressure on Skye food supplies

Mark and Alison Carter run Amy’s Place, dedicated to their daughter, Amy. Image: Mark Carter

“It is important to remember that none of this is the fault of the local staff,” Mr Gordon added.

“They are working hard under challenging circumstances to serve the community.

“They deserve to be shown patience, kindness and respect, both in person and on social media.”

Mark Carter, of Amy’s Place Cakes in Torrin, said: “We try as much as possible to shop local.

“But at the moment there are limits on the amount of items, such as milk, that people can buy.

“It is also a 35-mile round trip to get to one of the local independent shops.

Portree empty co-op shops
The shelves are empty in the Co-op stores in Portree. Image: Supplied.

“It is time that the Co-op monopoly on the island is considered.

“This is in no way a reflection on the shop staff in the Co-op.

“They are working hard to make sure people get what they need.

“But there does need to be a discussion about the way we get food on Skye.”

Calls to support local shops as island faces supply challenges

Rob Ware, secretary of Sleat Community Council, said: “Here in the south of Skye we are fortunate to have two amazing community-owned shops at Armadale Stores and An Crùbh, near Camuscross.

“Staff are working hard to source products from other nationwide food distributors and continue to welcome local people and visitors from across the world.”

In a statement issued this week, a Co-op spokesperson said: “All our stores are open and trading.

“The sustained malicious attempts by hackers to access our systems…is temporarily impacting our colleagues’ ability to perform their roles and how many deliveries we can make to our stores.

“This means that some of our stores might not have all of their usual products available.

“We would like to say sorry to our members and customers if this is the case in their local store.

“We are working around the clock to reduce disruption and resume deliveries.”

Skye Live has been approached for comment.

Conversation