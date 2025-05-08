Music festival warning: Bring your own supplies as island hit by food shortages

Music fans attending Skye Live have been urged to consider bringing their own supplies as the island battles food shortages.

The festival kicks of this evening and runs through the weekend, bringing an array of top Scottish acts to Portree.

But shelves at the town’s Co-op store are near empty after hackers targeted the supermarket chain and crippled deliveries across the UK.

Some other business on the island have been forced to introduce rationing on products to head-off bulk buying and ensure supplies for locals and visitors alike.

The number of shortages in the supermarket this week has alarmed residents.

Many of those have reported significantly reduced stock during routine shopping trips.

And the issue is particularly worrying given the increase in footfall expected this weekend as festivalgoers travel to the island.

Shortages at Portree Co-op leave residents concerned

Hackers have targeted numerous businesses in recent weeks – including the Co-op, M&S and Harrods.

The attacks have led to an array of problems for the businesses, with the cancellation of orders just one issue.

Businessman John Gordon, a former Highland councillor, said: “The number of empty shelves in the Co-op is concerning.

“I was alarmed at how empty they were while doing my shopping last night, especially now we’re busy with tourists.

“Unless it’s resolved quickly, there will be very little left.

“Fear then makes people bulk buy, which adds to the pressures.”

Residents say the situation must be addressed swiftly to prevent further strain on supply chains and ensure essential goods remain available.

The Skye Live festival is expected to bring hundreds of attendees to the island.

The annual event offers a boost to the local economy, but this year there is concern the added pressure could worsen the supply problems.

And residents attending the festival or visiting Skye this weekend are advised to bring essential food and drink supplies if possible.

Festival crowds expected to add pressure on Skye food supplies

“It is important to remember that none of this is the fault of the local staff,” Mr Gordon added.

“They are working hard under challenging circumstances to serve the community.

“They deserve to be shown patience, kindness and respect, both in person and on social media.”

Mark Carter, of Amy’s Place Cakes in Torrin, said: “We try as much as possible to shop local.

“But at the moment there are limits on the amount of items, such as milk, that people can buy.

“It is also a 35-mile round trip to get to one of the local independent shops.

“It is time that the Co-op monopoly on the island is considered.

“This is in no way a reflection on the shop staff in the Co-op.

“They are working hard to make sure people get what they need.

“But there does need to be a discussion about the way we get food on Skye.”

Calls to support local shops as island faces supply challenges

Rob Ware, secretary of Sleat Community Council, said: “Here in the south of Skye we are fortunate to have two amazing community-owned shops at Armadale Stores and An Crùbh, near Camuscross.

“Staff are working hard to source products from other nationwide food distributors and continue to welcome local people and visitors from across the world.”

In a statement issued this week, a Co-op spokesperson said: “All our stores are open and trading.

“The sustained malicious attempts by hackers to access our systems…is temporarily impacting our colleagues’ ability to perform their roles and how many deliveries we can make to our stores.

“This means that some of our stores might not have all of their usual products available.

“We would like to say sorry to our members and customers if this is the case in their local store.

“We are working around the clock to reduce disruption and resume deliveries.”

Skye Live has been approached for comment.

