A90 closed at Lomnay after crash

A multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of the A90 Fraserburgh to Aberdeen road near Lonmay this morning.

The crash, involving a van and Ford Fiesta, as well as other vehicles, occurred early on Thursday, May 8, near the Ban Car Hotel south of Fraserburgh.

It is unknown at this time how many cars were involved or any injuries sustained.

Police are on the scene, with a road closure in place on the busy A90 road.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were not at the scene.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

