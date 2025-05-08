Aberdeen Airport boosts winter schedule with more flights to Krakow and Alicante

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeen Airport boosts winter schedule with more flights to Krakow and Alicante

Low-cost airline Ryanair has extended its Aberdeen to Krakow service just weeks after it was launched.

By Ellie Milne
Ryanair plane in the sky
Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

Flights from Aberdeen to Krakow and Alicante are continuing into next year, Ryanair has confirmed.

The low-cost airline’s services to the Polish and Spanish cities will boost Aberdeen International Airport’s winter schedule.

Ryanair launched its Aberdeen to Krakow route just last month, offering passengers a direct route between the two cities.

Tickets were originally available to book until October.

Passengers boarding flight
Passengers boarding the first flight from Aberdeen to Krakow. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.

However, it has now been confirmed the flights will continue to operate into next year.

This will give north-east passengers the opportunity to visit the city during the winter months – and its popular Christmas markets.

The flights to John Paul II International Airport will continue to operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Tickets for the route, operated by Polish airline Buzz, can now be booked via the Ryanair website up to March 2026.

More flights from Aberdeen to Alicante and Krakow

Meanwhile, flights to Alicante will run three times weekly as demand for winter sun destinations from the north-east increases.

These journeys will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays until the end of October, and then on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays until March next year.

This marks the return of the route to the Spanish city being a year-round operation after it was cut to summer-seasonal a few years ago.

Aberdeen International Airport sign
More flights will be available to and from Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We are thrilled Ryanair is expanding its operation from Aberdeen and will now serve the region on a year-round basis.

“The continuation of flights to Krakow, which have proved very popular so far, and the reinstatement of winter flights to Alicante reflects our commitment to providing diverse and convenient travel opportunities for our passengers and highlights the underlying demand in the region to justify these services.

“We look forward to welcoming more travellers this winter and enhancing their travel experience via the convenience of Aberdeen International Airport.”

Read more:

Conversation