Aberdeen Airport boosts winter schedule with more flights to Krakow and Alicante

Flights from Aberdeen to Krakow and Alicante are continuing into next year, Ryanair has confirmed.

The low-cost airline’s services to the Polish and Spanish cities will boost Aberdeen International Airport’s winter schedule.

Ryanair launched its Aberdeen to Krakow route just last month, offering passengers a direct route between the two cities.

Tickets were originally available to book until October.

However, it has now been confirmed the flights will continue to operate into next year.

This will give north-east passengers the opportunity to visit the city during the winter months – and its popular Christmas markets.

The flights to John Paul II International Airport will continue to operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Tickets for the route, operated by Polish airline Buzz, can now be booked via the Ryanair website up to March 2026.

More flights from Aberdeen to Alicante and Krakow

Meanwhile, flights to Alicante will run three times weekly as demand for winter sun destinations from the north-east increases.

These journeys will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays until the end of October, and then on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays until March next year.

This marks the return of the route to the Spanish city being a year-round operation after it was cut to summer-seasonal a few years ago.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen International Airport said: “We are thrilled Ryanair is expanding its operation from Aberdeen and will now serve the region on a year-round basis.

“The continuation of flights to Krakow, which have proved very popular so far, and the reinstatement of winter flights to Alicante reflects our commitment to providing diverse and convenient travel opportunities for our passengers and highlights the underlying demand in the region to justify these services.

“We look forward to welcoming more travellers this winter and enhancing their travel experience via the convenience of Aberdeen International Airport.”

Read more: