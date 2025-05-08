Nuclear bosses given Dounreay danger warning after machinery falls – injuring worker

Concerns have been raised about staff safety at Dounreay Nuclear Plant after a worker was left with minor injuries.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has issued the Caithness facility with an improvement notice after failings were found concerning staff welfare.

The warning comes just three months after a worker sustained minor injuries during an operation to move a radiological contamination monitor.

The two-tonne machine is understood to have toppled over during the manoeuvre, injuring a worker onsite.

Nuclear Restoration Services has until July 25 to make the necessary improvements or face further action.

What improvements are required?

The notice has been issued by inspectors as a ‘preventative’ measure to reduce the risk of similar events in the future.

Staff at Dounreay will be required to carry out a comprehensive risk assessment before moving heavy equipment to ensure all safety measures are in place.

Tom Eagleton, ONR Superintending Inspector, said: “This was a preventable incident that could have had serious consequences for those nearby.

“The improvement notice requires the Dounreay site to implement measures that will reduce the risk of similar occurrences in the future.

Dounreay to make changes after incident

“Specifically, they must identify all operations involving the movement of heavy equipment and ensure comprehensive risk assessments and appropriate control measures are implemented before the work starts.”

Nuclear Restoration Services said they are ‘taking action’ to strengthen their procedures.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “We take the protection of people and the environment from harm very seriously.

“We are taking action to strengthen our practices and management in this area, and will comply with the requirements of the notice received in April, having reported the incident to ONR and carried out an investigation.”