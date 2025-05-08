Nuclear bosses given Dounreay danger warning after machinery falls – injuring worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nuclear bosses given Dounreay danger warning after machinery falls – injuring worker

The two-tonne piece of equipment is understood to have toppled over during an operation at the site.

By Michelle Henderson
View of Dounreay Nuclear Plant overlooking the water.
Dounreay Nuclear Plant in Caithness has until July to make improvements to staff safety. Image: Shutterstock.

Concerns have been raised about staff safety at Dounreay Nuclear Plant after a worker was left with minor injuries.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has issued the Caithness facility with an improvement notice after failings were found concerning staff welfare.

The warning comes just three months after a worker sustained minor injuries during an operation to move a radiological contamination monitor.

The two-tonne machine is understood to have toppled over during the manoeuvre, injuring a worker onsite.

Nuclear Restoration Services has until July 25 to make the necessary improvements or face further action.

What improvements are required?

The notice has been issued by inspectors as a ‘preventative’ measure to reduce the risk of similar events in the future.

Staff at Dounreay will be required to carry out a comprehensive risk assessment before moving heavy equipment to ensure all safety measures are in place.

Tom Eagleton, ONR Superintending Inspector, said: “This was a preventable incident that could have had serious consequences for those nearby.

“The improvement notice requires the Dounreay site to implement measures that will reduce the risk of similar occurrences in the future.

Dounreay to make changes after incident

“Specifically, they must identify all operations involving the movement of heavy equipment and ensure comprehensive risk assessments and appropriate control measures are implemented before the work starts.”

Nuclear Restoration Services said they are ‘taking action’ to strengthen their procedures.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “We take the protection of people and the environment from harm very seriously.

“We are taking action to strengthen our practices and management in this area, and will comply with the requirements of the notice received in April, having reported the incident to ONR and carried out an investigation.”

