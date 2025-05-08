Price of Stewart Milne’s mansion reduced by £2.5 million after three years on market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Price of Stewart Milne’s mansion reduced by £2.5 million after three years on market

The impressive property first went up for sale for offers over £7.5 million in May 2022.

By Chris Cromar
Dalhebity House.
Dalhebity House could be yours for £5 million. Image: Savills.

Three years after it was first put up for sale, Stewart Milne’s mansion in Aberdeen has been reduced in price by £2.5 million.

Built in 2009, Dalhebity House in Bieldside went on the market in May 2022 with an initial asking price of offers over £7.5 million.

The businessman is, however, still seeking a buyer, with the home now available for about £5 million.

Dalhebity House.
Stewart Milne has been trying to sell Dalhebity House in Bieldside for three years. Image: Savills.

Boasting eight bedroom suites, four reception rooms and eight additional rooms, the home looks like it could easily be set in Beverly Hills rather than Aberdeen.

It is owned by former Aberdeen FC chairman and businessman Stewart Milne and his partner Joanna.

Dalhebity House.
Dalhebity House at night. Image: Savills.

Mansion boasts an array of rooms and features

The original Dalhebity House was owned by Mr Milne for 25 years before it was completely rebuilt and was once home to the late Princess Diana’s grandmother,  Baroness Fermoy.

As well as multiple bedroom suites and reception rooms, it also includes a heated indoor 13.5 metre swimming pool, spa and Swedish sauna, a cocktail bar, library, snooker room and tennis court.

Dalhebity House.
Dalhebity House has its own swimming pool. Image: Savills.

Large elongated windows, curved walls, turrets and French doors are among just a few of the features.

Upon entering the home, people are met with a marble floored reception hall, which includes a sweeping marble staircase.

Dalhebity House.
The staircase is impressive. Image: Savills.

As well as this, there are 20 marble columns and a domed, stained glass cupola.

The formal banqueting-style dining room can seat 26 people.

Dalhebity House also boasts a courtyard and comes with 10 acres of woodland.

Dalhebity House.
The home has plenty of places to relax. Image: Savills.

There is also housekeeper’s accommodation, which includes three en suite bedrooms.

Home is ‘utterly unique’

Fiona Gormley of Savills – which is selling the property – said: “The sheer scale and finish of this sumptuous house is hugely impressive.

“A modern-built house of this stature is utterly unique in Scotland and it’s an extraordinary achievement.”

Conversation