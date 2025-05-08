Price of Stewart Milne’s mansion reduced by £2.5 million after three years on market

Three years after it was first put up for sale, Stewart Milne’s mansion in Aberdeen has been reduced in price by £2.5 million.

Built in 2009, Dalhebity House in Bieldside went on the market in May 2022 with an initial asking price of offers over £7.5 million.

The businessman is, however, still seeking a buyer, with the home now available for about £5 million.

Boasting eight bedroom suites, four reception rooms and eight additional rooms, the home looks like it could easily be set in Beverly Hills rather than Aberdeen.

It is owned by former Aberdeen FC chairman and businessman Stewart Milne and his partner Joanna.

Mansion boasts an array of rooms and features

The original Dalhebity House was owned by Mr Milne for 25 years before it was completely rebuilt and was once home to the late Princess Diana’s grandmother, Baroness Fermoy.

As well as multiple bedroom suites and reception rooms, it also includes a heated indoor 13.5 metre swimming pool, spa and Swedish sauna, a cocktail bar, library, snooker room and tennis court.

Large elongated windows, curved walls, turrets and French doors are among just a few of the features.

Upon entering the home, people are met with a marble floored reception hall, which includes a sweeping marble staircase.

As well as this, there are 20 marble columns and a domed, stained glass cupola.

The formal banqueting-style dining room can seat 26 people.

Dalhebity House also boasts a courtyard and comes with 10 acres of woodland.

There is also housekeeper’s accommodation, which includes three en suite bedrooms.

Home is ‘utterly unique’

Fiona Gormley of Savills – which is selling the property – said: “The sheer scale and finish of this sumptuous house is hugely impressive.

“A modern-built house of this stature is utterly unique in Scotland and it’s an extraordinary achievement.”