Traffic disruption incoming at Aberdeen beach as regeneration project continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Traffic disruption incoming at Aberdeen beach as regeneration project continues

The works begin next week and will finish on July 4.

By Jamie Sinclair
Roads surrounding the beachfront area will be affected. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Roads surrounding the beachfront area will be affected. Image: Kenny Elrick.

A series of new road restrictions come into force on Monday as the Aberdeen beach regeneration project continues.

Motorists will face disruption on a number of roads from Monday May 12 as utilities are connected to the city’s network.

The restrictions will remain in place until the beginning of July.

Officials have called the works “crucial” – and have pledged they will be completed before the school summer holiday break.

The map shows the diversions that will be in place. Image; Hub North Scotland.

Traffic Restrictions to be in place at beach

The restrictions will be as follows:

  • Monday May 12 to Wednesday June 4: Links Road southbound at Beach Boulevard will be closed. There will be a left turn from Beach Boulevard northbound and a left turn only from Links Road northbound
  • Thursday June 5 to Friday June 6: Links Road between Beach Boulevard and Cotton Street will be closed both ways
  • Monday June 9 to Wednesday June 11: Links Road at the Beach Ballroom will be closed in both directions
  • Thursday June 12 to Friday June 29: Links Road at the Beach Ballroom will have parking restrictions and a footpath closure
  • Monday June 30 to Friday July 4: The Esplanade from Beach Boulevard to Innoflate will have parking restrictions and two-way traffic lights at times

Sign-posted diversions via the Esplanade/Links Road and/or Beach Boulevard will be in place for the duration of the works.

And access to all local businesses and premises will remain throughout the works.

All car parks can be accessed by following the diversions.

Roadworks come in as part of Beach Masterplan

The works are part of a £50 million redevelopment to make the beach area a must-visit destination.

Previously, the council revealed their hopes that the transformation would be completed by next summer.

The improvements include a beach park, a large events field and the enhancement of the Broadhill.

Union Street is one of the areas that come under the huge Aberdeen revamp project.
Union Street is one of the areas undergoing major revamp works. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

This is part of a wider £150 million commitment by Aberdeen City Council towards the City Centre and Beachfront Masterplan.

Work is currently underway on the central stretch of Union Street Central area and on the construction of a new market building.

In the summer, work will also begin on an upgrade of the Castlegate.

Old King’s Highway owner bets revival of historic Aberdeen business on success of new Aberdeen market

Castlegate sectioned off as diggers move in for investigation in bid to avoid delay disaster of Union Street revamp

Conversation