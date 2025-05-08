Traffic disruption incoming at Aberdeen beach as regeneration project continues

A series of new road restrictions come into force on Monday as the Aberdeen beach regeneration project continues.

Motorists will face disruption on a number of roads from Monday May 12 as utilities are connected to the city’s network.

The restrictions will remain in place until the beginning of July.

Officials have called the works “crucial” – and have pledged they will be completed before the school summer holiday break.

Traffic Restrictions to be in place at beach

The restrictions will be as follows:

Monday May 12 to Wednesday June 4: Links Road southbound at Beach Boulevard will be closed. There will be a left turn from Beach Boulevard northbound and a left turn only from Links Road northbound

Thursday June 5 to Friday June 6: Links Road between Beach Boulevard and Cotton Street will be closed both ways

Monday June 9 to Wednesday June 11: Links Road at the Beach Ballroom will be closed in both directions

Thursday June 12 to Friday June 29: Links Road at the Beach Ballroom will have parking restrictions and a footpath closure

Monday June 30 to Friday July 4: The Esplanade from Beach Boulevard to Innoflate will have parking restrictions and two-way traffic lights at times

Sign-posted diversions via the Esplanade/Links Road and/or Beach Boulevard will be in place for the duration of the works.

And access to all local businesses and premises will remain throughout the works.

All car parks can be accessed by following the diversions.

Roadworks come in as part of Beach Masterplan

The works are part of a £50 million redevelopment to make the beach area a must-visit destination.

Previously, the council revealed their hopes that the transformation would be completed by next summer.

The improvements include a beach park, a large events field and the enhancement of the Broadhill.

This is part of a wider £150 million commitment by Aberdeen City Council towards the City Centre and Beachfront Masterplan.

Work is currently underway on the central stretch of Union Street Central area and on the construction of a new market building.

In the summer, work will also begin on an upgrade of the Castlegate.

