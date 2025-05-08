Firefighters battle shed blaze at Tillydrone home

Firefighters moved swiftly to tackle a shed fire in Tillydrone this afternoon and prevent it spreading to homes.

Crews made their way to Meadow Place following reports of a fire at about 1.36pm.

Smoke could be seen billowing from behind a house in the residential Aberdeen street.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured as a result of the fire, but emergency service have put out the fire.

One local resident said: “I just come out to enjoy the sun, so the fire engine was a total shock.

“I hope everyone is okay.”

Another resident said: “It was a bit of a surprise, to say the least.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.