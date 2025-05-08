Closure date revealed for Iceland store in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Closure date revealed for Iceland store in Inverness

The shop is located in Rose Street retail park in the city centre.

By Ross Hempseed
Iceland store on Rose Street in Inverness.
Iceland store on Rose Street in Inverness. Image: Supplied.

Supermarket giant, Iceland, is to close its only store in Inverness later this year, it’s been confirmed.

The shop located within Rose Street Retail Park alongside Smyth’s toy store, Home Bargains and Starbucks.

Iceland has operated in Inverness city centre for several years but customers do have to pay a third-party car park operator to park outside the store.

The Food Warehouse is another brand owned and operated by Iceland Foods.

A store was opened back in November 2022 at Telford Retail Park under The Food Warehouse banner. This store has free parking outside.

It has now been confirmed that the supermarket is due to close its doors on Saturday, July 12.

Iceland Inverness store to close in two months

A spokesperson for Iceland said: “We can confirm our Iceland store located at Rose Street, Inverness, is scheduled to close on 12th July 2025.

“Our store colleagues will enter into a consultation process and will be offered opportunities at surrounding stores where possible.

“Shoppers can visit our local Food Warehouse store in Inverness located on Telford Street.”

Iceland is known for its frozen food offering with exclusive product lines including Cathedral City, Greggs, TGI Friday’s and My Protein.

It also has a delivery service which it has been rapidly expanding and is available through its website, JustEat, UberEats and even Amazon.

Conversation