Closure date revealed for Iceland store in Inverness

Supermarket giant, Iceland, is to close its only store in Inverness later this year, it’s been confirmed.

The shop located within Rose Street Retail Park alongside Smyth’s toy store, Home Bargains and Starbucks.

Iceland has operated in Inverness city centre for several years but customers do have to pay a third-party car park operator to park outside the store.

The Food Warehouse is another brand owned and operated by Iceland Foods.

A store was opened back in November 2022 at Telford Retail Park under The Food Warehouse banner. This store has free parking outside.

It has now been confirmed that the supermarket is due to close its doors on Saturday, July 12.

Iceland Inverness store to close in two months

A spokesperson for Iceland said: “We can confirm our Iceland store located at Rose Street, Inverness, is scheduled to close on 12th July 2025.

“Our store colleagues will enter into a consultation process and will be offered opportunities at surrounding stores where possible.

“Shoppers can visit our local Food Warehouse store in Inverness located on Telford Street.”

Iceland is known for its frozen food offering with exclusive product lines including Cathedral City, Greggs, TGI Friday’s and My Protein.

It also has a delivery service which it has been rapidly expanding and is available through its website, JustEat, UberEats and even Amazon.