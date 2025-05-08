Gallery: Elgin commemorates VE Day with service of remembrance at the Plainstones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gallery: Elgin commemorates VE Day with service of remembrance at the Plainstones

Residents of Elgin gathered in the town centre to commemorate VE Day.

Several primary schools, including Greenwards Primary, attended the service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Several primary schools, including Greenwards Primary, attended the service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Crowds gathered on the Elgin Plainstones to commemorate VE Day, marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe.

This morning, the VE Day flag was raised outside Moray Council HQ.

In attendance alongside veterans and guests were the Lord-Lieutenants for Moray and Banffshire, Al Monkman and Andrew Simpson, and Moray Council Civic Leader John Cowe.

Afterwards, at 2pm, Elgin residents young and old attended a service at St Giles Church to remember those who served in the war.

The congregation then moved out to the Plainstones where a speech – originally given by Winston Churchill marking the end of the war – was read out.

Local pipers then played to bring the commemoration to a close.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was there to cover the commemorations.

Local bagpipers played at the service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Servicemen outside St Giles Church. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Hundreds attended the commemoration. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Dozens of school pupils turned out for the ceremony. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Bill Chalmers, 98, watching the ceremony. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
VE80 spelt out by local primary schools. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A fly-over by the RAF during the service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A VE Day flag was raised outside the council building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Many gathered for the service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Greenwards Primary waving their flags. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Station Warrant Officer at RAF Lossiemouth Joe Mulholland, Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire Andrew Simpson, Lord Lieutenant of Moray Al Monkman and Leuit Subin Gurung from 39 Eng Regt with the VE Day flag. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The ceremony on the Plainstones. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
New Elgin Primary were among several schools who attended the service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A VE Day 80 badge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant for Banffshire Andrew Simpson and Lord Lieutenant of Moray Al Monkman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The VE Day 80 flag. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
School pupils attended and paid respects to those who served in the war. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Many gathered for the flag-raising outside Moray Council HQ. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Read more from VE Day

Conversation