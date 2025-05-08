News Gallery: Elgin commemorates VE Day with service of remembrance at the Plainstones Residents of Elgin gathered in the town centre to commemorate VE Day. Several primary schools, including Greenwards Primary, attended the service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. By Ena Saracevic May 8 2025, 6:01 pm May 8 2025, 6:01 pm Share Gallery: Elgin commemorates VE Day with service of remembrance at the Plainstones Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6752458/elgin-ve-day-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Crowds gathered on the Elgin Plainstones to commemorate VE Day, marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe. This morning, the VE Day flag was raised outside Moray Council HQ. In attendance alongside veterans and guests were the Lord-Lieutenants for Moray and Banffshire, Al Monkman and Andrew Simpson, and Moray Council Civic Leader John Cowe. Afterwards, at 2pm, Elgin residents young and old attended a service at St Giles Church to remember those who served in the war. The congregation then moved out to the Plainstones where a speech – originally given by Winston Churchill marking the end of the war – was read out. Local pipers then played to bring the commemoration to a close. Our photographer Jason Hedges was there to cover the commemorations. Local bagpipers played at the service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Servicemen outside St Giles Church. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Hundreds attended the commemoration. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Dozens of school pupils turned out for the ceremony. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Bill Chalmers, 98, watching the ceremony. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. VE80 spelt out by local primary schools. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. A fly-over by the RAF during the service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. A VE Day flag was raised outside the council building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Many gathered for the service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Greenwards Primary waving their flags. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Station Warrant Officer at RAF Lossiemouth Joe Mulholland, Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire Andrew Simpson, Lord Lieutenant of Moray Al Monkman and Leuit Subin Gurung from 39 Eng Regt with the VE Day flag. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. The ceremony on the Plainstones. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. New Elgin Primary were among several schools who attended the service. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. A VE Day 80 badge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Lord Lieutenant for Banffshire Andrew Simpson and Lord Lieutenant of Moray Al Monkman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. The VE Day 80 flag. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. School pupils attended and paid respects to those who served in the war. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Many gathered for the flag-raising outside Moray Council HQ. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. Read more from VE Day GALLERY: Inverness commemorates VE Day with service of remembrance at Cavell Gardens GALLERY: Aberdeen gathers at Castlegate for VE Day 2025
Conversation