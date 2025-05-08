Gallery: Elgin commemorates VE Day with service of remembrance at the Plainstones

Crowds gathered on the Elgin Plainstones to commemorate VE Day, marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe.

This morning, the VE Day flag was raised outside Moray Council HQ.

In attendance alongside veterans and guests were the Lord-Lieutenants for Moray and Banffshire, Al Monkman and Andrew Simpson, and Moray Council Civic Leader John Cowe.

Afterwards, at 2pm, Elgin residents young and old attended a service at St Giles Church to remember those who served in the war.

The congregation then moved out to the Plainstones where a speech – originally given by Winston Churchill marking the end of the war – was read out.

Local pipers then played to bring the commemoration to a close.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was there to cover the commemorations.

