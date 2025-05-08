Gang targets ‘high value’ whisky in raid on Highland distillery

A gang stole £1,600 worth of “high value” bottles of whisky in a raid on a distillery on the Isle of Skye on Sunday.

The theft took place at the Talisker Distillery – the island’s oldest – in the village of Carbost.

Police are now looking for four suspects, three men and one woman.

All four are said to have been of Asian appearance.

They targeted the distillery at about 12.30pm on May 4.

Police issued descriptions of the suspects.

The first male is of slim build, around 30 years of age, has dark short hair and dark stubble/a short beard.

He was wearing dark glasses, a blue denim top with cream fleece lining and dark trousers.

The second male suspect is said to be of slim build, aged about 30, with dark stubble around his chin and lip.

He was wearing a dark Superdry cap, a dark t-shirt with a dark jacket and dark jeans.

Like the other two, the third male suspect is of slim build and is about 30 years of age.

He is described as having dark medium length hair.

At the time, he was wearing dark rimmed glasses, a dark button jacket with a white top underneath and light trousers.

The female suspect in the Skye theft is thought to be about 30-years-old and has long dark hair.

She was wearing two pairs of glasses, a dark jacket, dark skirt/dress and Converse-style platform shoes.

Police looking for information

Anyone who can give any information about the identity of the persons described is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

People are asked to quote crime reference number: PS-20250506-1260.

The Talisker Distillery has been contacted for comment.