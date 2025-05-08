Gang targets ‘high value’ whisky in raid on Highland distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gang targets ‘high value’ whisky in raid on Highland distillery

Police are on the hunt for four suspects following the theft on Skye.

By Chris Cromar
Talisker Distillery.
The theft took place at the Talisker Distillery on Skye.

A gang stole £1,600 worth of “high value” bottles of whisky in a raid on a distillery on the Isle of Skye on Sunday.

The theft took place at the Talisker Distillery – the island’s oldest – in the village of Carbost.

Police are now looking for four suspects, three men and one woman.

All four are said to have been of Asian appearance.

They targeted the distillery at about 12.30pm on May 4.

Police issued descriptions of the suspects.

The first male is of slim build, around 30 years of age, has dark short hair and dark stubble/a short beard.

He was wearing dark glasses, a blue denim top with cream fleece lining and dark trousers.

Talisker Distillery.
Talisker Distillery is the oldest on the Isle of Skye.

The second male suspect is said to be of slim build, aged about 30, with dark stubble around his chin and lip.

He was wearing a dark Superdry cap, a dark t-shirt with a dark jacket and dark jeans.

Like the other two, the third male suspect is of slim build and is about 30 years of age.

He is described as having dark medium length hair.

At the time, he was wearing dark rimmed glasses, a dark button jacket with a white top underneath and light trousers.

The female suspect in the Skye theft is thought to be about 30-years-old and has long dark hair.

She was wearing two pairs of glasses, a dark jacket, dark skirt/dress and Converse-style platform shoes.

Police looking for information

Anyone who can give any information about the identity of the persons described is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

People are asked to quote crime reference number: PS-20250506-1260.

The Talisker Distillery has been contacted for comment.

Conversation