A90 reopens after car and motorbike crash at Boddam

The A90 has reopened after previously being closed in both directions following a crash at Boddam.

Emergency services were called to the crash, south of Peterhead, at about 4.50pm today.

The collision involved a car and a motorbike.

Traffic Scotland have now confirmed that the road is clear and has reopened.

It is not known if there have been any serious injuries but the ambulance service have been approached for more information.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called around 4.50pm to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorbike on the A90 at Boddam.

“Emergency services attended but we have no information on the extent of injuries.

“Arrangements are being made to uplift the vehicles and inquiries are ongoing.”

Traffic Scotland confirmed at around 7.25pm that all lanes had reopened and that the the road was now cleared.

Motorists had previously been advised to avoid the area.

Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for more information.