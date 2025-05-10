GALLERY: Ellon Primary hosts first colour fun run at Gordon Park
Ellon Primary’s first Colour Fun Run at Gordon Park was a vibrant, inclusive event with participants of all ages enjoying a fun, obstacle-filled course.
ByKatherine Ferries & Darrell Benns
Ellon Primary School’s first-ever colour fun run brought families, friends and colour to Gordon Park on Saturday.
Participants of all ages ran, walked, skipped, or wheeled through a lively obstacle-filled course. As they moved through the route, clouds of coloured powder filled the air, leaving everyone covered in bright hues.
The run began at 10:30am, and participants could complete as many laps as they liked. The focus was on fun rather than speed. It was a joyful and messy experience with playful obstacles, bursts of colour and splashes of water.
The event was a vibrant first for Ellon Primary School, bringing the school community together in a lively and memorable way.
