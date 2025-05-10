GALLERY: Ellon Primary hosts first colour fun run at Gordon Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Ellon Primary hosts first colour fun run at Gordon Park

Ellon Primary’s first Colour Fun Run at Gordon Park was a vibrant, inclusive event with participants of all ages enjoying a fun, obstacle-filled course.

Ellon Primary School's 1st Colour Run. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ellon Primary School's 1st Colour Run. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Darrell Benns

Ellon Primary School’s first-ever colour fun run brought families, friends and colour to Gordon Park on Saturday.

Participants of all ages ran, walked, skipped, or wheeled through a lively obstacle-filled course. As they moved through the route, clouds of coloured powder filled the air, leaving everyone covered in bright hues.

The run began at 10:30am, and participants could complete as many laps as they liked. The focus was on fun rather than speed. It was a joyful and messy experience with playful obstacles, bursts of colour and splashes of water.

The event was a vibrant first for Ellon Primary School, bringing the school community together in a lively and memorable way.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns captured the colourful fun.

Getting ready with a fun warm-up at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
A fun warm-up to start the Colour Run at Ellon Primary School.
Teacher leading the warm-up at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Getting ready with a fun warm-up at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pink powder filled the air at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pink clouds of colour at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Ellon Primary School pupil runs through pink powder at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Dodging water balloons at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pink powder filled the air at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils covered in pink at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pink clouds of colour at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Water balloon obstacles at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils covered in blue at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Blue clouds of colour at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils covered in every colour at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Big smiles at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run
Running through blue powder at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils having fun at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Running through blue powder at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Dodging water balloons at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils raced through the colour at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Dodging water balloons at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Yellow powder at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils having fun at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run
Running through water at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Families joined in the fun at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils ran through the water obstacle at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils covered in every colour at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Water obstacles at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run even more fun
Water blast at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Green clouds filled the air at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils covered in green at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils covered in pink at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
A pupil ran through clouds of colour at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Happy kids enjoying Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils covered in every colour at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils ran through clouds of colour at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils covered in every colour at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Bursts of colour at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils having fun at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Friends running together at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils having fun at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
A sunny day for Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Pupils having fun at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Water games at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run
Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Ellon Primary School 1st Colour Run.
Running through water and colour at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Water games at the Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run
Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
A sunny day for Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Kids proudly wearing medals at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Ellon Primary School pupils showing off their medals at the 1st Colour Run.
Pupils loved the water spray at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.
Ellon Primary School pupil showing off their medals at the 1st Colour Run.
Water fun at Ellon Primary School’s 1st Colour Run.

