GALLERY: Ellon Primary hosts first colour fun run at Gordon Park

Ellon Primary School’s first-ever colour fun run brought families, friends and colour to Gordon Park on Saturday.

Participants of all ages ran, walked, skipped, or wheeled through a lively obstacle-filled course. As they moved through the route, clouds of coloured powder filled the air, leaving everyone covered in bright hues.

The run began at 10:30am, and participants could complete as many laps as they liked. The focus was on fun rather than speed. It was a joyful and messy experience with playful obstacles, bursts of colour and splashes of water.

The event was a vibrant first for Ellon Primary School, bringing the school community together in a lively and memorable way.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns captured the colourful fun.