Mastrick block sealed off as residents wake to ‘pools of blood’ on the street

A block of homes in Mastrick has been sealed off this morning as police and a sniffer dog patrol the area following an incident.

Several officers are in attendance at Strathmore Drive and the surrounding area and could be seen making door-to-door inquiries.

Concerned residents told the Press and Journal the heavy police presence has been in place since around 6:30am

One local said he came out of his home to find pools of blood on the street.

Officers are stood at the cordon that around Strathmore Drive, Deveron Road, and Gadie Crescent.

The nature of the incident remains unclear at this stage.

The Press and Journal’s reporter witnessed officers making inquiries at properties in the surrounding area, speaking to residents and gathering information.

A police dog and its handler were also seen working in a nearby park, where officers were also observed patrolling a footpath.

A resident told how they woke to a large police presence outside.

Another claimed to have seen pools of blood on the road and pavement inside the cordoned area.

Mastrick resident ‘saw blood in street’

One local told The Press and Journal: “It was still taped off after 9.20am, and there were police cars and a police incident sign up on Deveron Road at the park entrance.

“A few police officers were also seen walking around the path at the park, which made it clear that something serious was going on.”

The Press and Journal has contacted Police Scotland for further information.

