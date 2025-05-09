Mastrick block sealed off as residents wake to ‘pools of blood’ on the street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mastrick block sealed off as residents wake to ‘pools of blood’ on the street

Police cordon off Strathmore Drive and surrounding roads as officers and a sniffer dog patrol the area.

By Louise Glen
Police in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Police in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

A block of homes in Mastrick has been sealed off this morning as police and a sniffer dog patrol the area following an incident.

Several officers are in attendance at Strathmore Drive and the surrounding area and could be seen making door-to-door inquiries.

Concerned residents told the Press and Journal the heavy police presence has been in place since around 6:30am

One local said he came out of his home to find pools of blood on the street.

Officers are stood at the cordon that around Strathmore Drive, Deveron Road, and Gadie Crescent.

Police with sniffer dogs in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
An officer at the cordon in Strathmore Drive. Image: DC Thomson.

The nature of the incident remains unclear at this stage.

The Press and Journal’s reporter witnessed officers making inquiries at properties in the surrounding area, speaking to residents and gathering information.

A police dog and its handler were also seen working in a nearby park, where officers were also observed patrolling a footpath.

A resident told how they woke to a large police presence outside.

Another claimed to have seen pools of blood on the road and pavement inside the cordoned area.

There’s a heavy police presence in the area. Image: DC Thomson.

Mastrick resident ‘saw blood in street’

One local told The Press and Journal: “It was still taped off after 9.20am, and there were police cars and a police incident sign up on Deveron Road at the park entrance.

“A few police officers were also seen walking around the path at the park, which made it clear that something serious was going on.”

The Press and Journal has contacted Police Scotland for further information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

