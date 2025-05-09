Busy Inverness city centre road blocked after crash between vehicle and cyclist

A serious accident has forced the closure of Castle Street in Inverness today.

The busy street has been blocked for investigations since about 9.40am.

Emergency services responded to an accident involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

It is unclear whether anyone has been seriously injured at this time.

Motorists are being advised to avoid Castle Street and the surrounding area, with the road closed between Bridge Street and High Street.

Pictures show officers stationed outside McDonald’s, at the foot of Castle Street.

A larger cordon can be seen further up Castle Street, by the Castle Tavern.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident but has not spoken to police can contact officers on 101.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

