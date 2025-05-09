News Busy Inverness city centre road blocked after crash between vehicle and cyclist Drivers are advised to avoid the Castle Street area as investigations continue. By Chris Cromar May 9 2025, 11:48 am May 9 2025, 11:48 am Share Busy Inverness city centre road blocked after crash between vehicle and cyclist Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6753217/castle-street-inverness-city-centre-closed/ Copy Link 0 comment Castle Street remains cordoned-off, outside the Castle Tavern, as investigations continue. Image: DC Thomson. A serious accident has forced the closure of Castle Street in Inverness today. The busy street has been blocked for investigations since about 9.40am. Emergency services responded to an accident involving a cyclist and a vehicle. It is unclear whether anyone has been seriously injured at this time. A police van blocks traffic at the junction of Castle Street and High Street. Image: DC Thomson. Motorists are being advised to avoid Castle Street and the surrounding area, with the road closed between Bridge Street and High Street. Pictures show officers stationed outside McDonald’s, at the foot of Castle Street. A larger cordon can be seen further up Castle Street, by the Castle Tavern. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident but has not spoken to police can contact officers on 101. Castle Street closed at the junction with Bank Street/Castle Road. Image: DC Thomson. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
