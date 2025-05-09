Kincorth pub boss hits out at boycott threats after hosting event for seriously ill Celtic fan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kincorth pub boss hits out at boycott threats after hosting event for seriously ill Celtic fan

By Chris Cromar
A pub boss has said he would “do it again” after he hosted a “community day” for a seriously ill Celtic fan – despite boycott threats from angry Dons.

Andy Eagar took charge of the Abbot in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen six months ago.

He held the event for a pub regular who had received life changing news just weeks before.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Eagar said: “All the lads in the community, whether they’re Celtic supporters, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hibs, Man United or whatever, rallied together.

“They wanted to have a special day for him during the Celtic Scottish Cup semi-final.

“As a one off, they decorated the corner of the bar with some Celtic flags and the Celtic fans who drink in the bar got together with their tops on.”

Former Hoops and Scotland goalkeeper Rab Douglas came up from Dundee to be part of the gathering.

He ended up staying the whole night, missing his train home.

Video messages from former Celtic manager and captain Neil Lennon, as well as former Parkhead and Aberdeen defender, Derek Whyte, were also played.

After pictures of the event were posted on the Provost Watt Drive pub’s Facebook page, however, some unofficial Aberdeen FC supporters pages urged Dons fans to boycott the establishment.

Negative reaction ‘knocked the wind out of the sales’

Mr Eagar – an Aberdeen fan – said he’d been bemused by the reaction.

“It was a bit disappointing.

“It certainly knocked the wind out of the sales.

“Just trying to do something nice for someone could have had a pretty negative affect on our business.”

Mr Eagar said he’d been sorry that some of those who attended were made to “feel bad” about the reaction and the implications for the var,

“From my point of view, it was more of a community event, supporting somebody in the community that has had some bad news,” he added.

“When something like this happens, football colours go by the wayside and you rally around.”

Though apologies have since come from the groups involved in the calls for a boycott, he said: “You still get the Aberdeen diehards commenting saying we shouldn’t have done that.”

It was not just fans of the east end of Glasgow club that were at the Abbot that day, as the bar boss says “a few” diehard Rangers fans were also in attendance.

He admits they did not partake in singing “Fields of Athenry” but adds: “While the Rangers guys weren’t singing along, they were in there supporting the guy as well.”

‘We were honoured to have given this guy a day to remember’

One of the Abbot‘s barmaids – a “staunch” Rangers fan according to Mr Eagar – was there and joined in the fun.

“She was in there and getting photographed with Rab Douglas and everything, just supporting the guy, and that’s what it was about. Supporting.”

Though the online threats “got out of hand” Mr Eagar says the only bar in the “Garden Estate” hasn’t suffered any lasting damage.

“In the end, they got quite a lot of backlash themselves from people up here that know me personally,” he said.

“We were honoured to have given this guy a day to remember.”

His main focus is continuing to make the pub a community one for all, “rather than just a boozer for people to go and have a few drinks”.

In the past six months, this has seen them the Abbot host themed evenings, “looking after some of the older crowd”, staging fundraisers for kids’ football and sponsoring top amateur side Kincorth AFC.

And would he host another community event for a terminally ill regular?

“I’d do it again for a Rangers fan, for anyone at all,” he said.

Conversation