Kincorth pub boss hits out at boycott threats after hosting event for seriously ill Celtic fan

A pub boss has said he would “do it again” after he hosted a “community day” for a seriously ill Celtic fan – despite boycott threats from angry Dons.

Andy Eagar took charge of the Abbot in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen six months ago.

He held the event for a pub regular who had received life changing news just weeks before.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Eagar said: “All the lads in the community, whether they’re Celtic supporters, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hibs, Man United or whatever, rallied together.

“They wanted to have a special day for him during the Celtic Scottish Cup semi-final.

“As a one off, they decorated the corner of the bar with some Celtic flags and the Celtic fans who drink in the bar got together with their tops on.”

Former Hoops and Scotland goalkeeper Rab Douglas came up from Dundee to be part of the gathering.

He ended up staying the whole night, missing his train home.

Video messages from former Celtic manager and captain Neil Lennon, as well as former Parkhead and Aberdeen defender, Derek Whyte, were also played.

After pictures of the event were posted on the Provost Watt Drive pub’s Facebook page, however, some unofficial Aberdeen FC supporters pages urged Dons fans to boycott the establishment.

Negative reaction ‘knocked the wind out of the sales’

Mr Eagar – an Aberdeen fan – said he’d been bemused by the reaction.

“It was a bit disappointing.

“It certainly knocked the wind out of the sales.

“Just trying to do something nice for someone could have had a pretty negative affect on our business.”

Mr Eagar said he’d been sorry that some of those who attended were made to “feel bad” about the reaction and the implications for the var,

“From my point of view, it was more of a community event, supporting somebody in the community that has had some bad news,” he added.

“When something like this happens, football colours go by the wayside and you rally around.”

Though apologies have since come from the groups involved in the calls for a boycott, he said: “You still get the Aberdeen diehards commenting saying we shouldn’t have done that.”

It was not just fans of the east end of Glasgow club that were at the Abbot that day, as the bar boss says “a few” diehard Rangers fans were also in attendance.

He admits they did not partake in singing “Fields of Athenry” but adds: “While the Rangers guys weren’t singing along, they were in there supporting the guy as well.”

‘We were honoured to have given this guy a day to remember’

One of the Abbot‘s barmaids – a “staunch” Rangers fan according to Mr Eagar – was there and joined in the fun.

“She was in there and getting photographed with Rab Douglas and everything, just supporting the guy, and that’s what it was about. Supporting.”

Though the online threats “got out of hand” Mr Eagar says the only bar in the “Garden Estate” hasn’t suffered any lasting damage.

“In the end, they got quite a lot of backlash themselves from people up here that know me personally,” he said.

“We were honoured to have given this guy a day to remember.”

His main focus is continuing to make the pub a community one for all, “rather than just a boozer for people to go and have a few drinks”.

In the past six months, this has seen them the Abbot host themed evenings, “looking after some of the older crowd”, staging fundraisers for kids’ football and sponsoring top amateur side Kincorth AFC.

And would he host another community event for a terminally ill regular?

“I’d do it again for a Rangers fan, for anyone at all,” he said.