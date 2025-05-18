GALLERY: Quacking fun at Pitmedden’s annual duck race

The village of Pitmedden came together again for the much-loved annual Duck Race, organised by Friends of Pitmedden School.

The event aimed to raise vital funds for additional learning resources, bringing together families, local businesses and the wider community in support.

With 20 exciting races along the Bronie Burn, crowds cheered as hundreds of ducks bobbed along in the hopes of winning. First, second and third place ducks won prizes in each race, and all first-place winners went to a grand final. The lucky winner of the final scooped £100, with smaller prizes for second and third place.

The event offered more than just duck races. Children enjoyed a bouncy castle, chocolate tombola, candyfloss, and games, while adults grabbed bites from a food van and supported local stalls.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture all the fun.