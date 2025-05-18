GALLERY: Quacking fun at Pitmedden’s annual duck race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

GALLERY: Quacking fun at Pitmedden’s annual duck race

The annual Pitmedden Duck Race brought the village together for a day of fun, fundraising, and community support.

Emma and Finlay Smalley discovering his brother Henry had come 3rd place in one of the races. Image: Ethan Williams
Emma and Finlay Smalley discovering his brother Henry had come 3rd place in one of the races. Image: Ethan Williams
By Katherine Ferries

The village of Pitmedden came together again for the much-loved annual Duck Race, organised by Friends of Pitmedden School.

The event aimed to raise vital funds for additional learning resources, bringing together families, local businesses and the wider community in support.

With 20 exciting races along the Bronie Burn, crowds cheered as hundreds of ducks bobbed along in the hopes of winning. First, second and third place ducks won prizes in each race, and all first-place winners went to a grand final. The lucky winner of the final scooped £100, with smaller prizes for second and third place.

The event offered more than just duck races. Children enjoyed a bouncy castle, chocolate tombola, candyfloss, and games, while adults grabbed bites from a food van and supported local stalls.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture all the fun.

The Duck Race stall. Image: Ethan Williams
Millie and Gracie trying to win a prize. Image: Ethan Williams
Andrew Clappertom playing ‘turd in the toilet’ game. Image: Ethan Williams
Duck Race 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Spinning game stall. Image: Ethan Williams
Chloe, Aaron and Freddie. Image: Ethan Williams
Jessica, Alana and Scott. Image: Ethan Williams
Natalie Park, Richard Legge and Alissia Legge. Image: Ethan Williams
Gracie Collister at the paint stall. Image: Ethan Williams
Johnny enjoying the fun. Image: Ethan Williams
Zara Marshall playing in the sand pit. Image: Ethan Williams
Duck Race 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
Millie Collister at the paint stall. Image: Ethan Williams
The duck race. Image: Ethan Williams
Onlookers watching the race. Image: Ethan Williams
Onlookers watching the race. Image: Ethan Williams
Henry Smalley: 3rd place winner of the 8th race. Image: Ethan Williams
Leo Buchan playing in the sand pit. Image: Ethan Williams
Alex playing ‘turd in the toilet’ game. Image: Ethan Williams

 

 

 

Conversation