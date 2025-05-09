Christies of Fochabers announce centre to be sold to Simpsons Garden Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christies of Fochabers announce centre to be sold to Simpsons Garden Centre

Christies Garden Centre say the sale is set to be completed within the next two weeks.

By Ena Saracevic
Since the news, regular customers have been sharing their memories of the centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Christies Garden Centre in Fochabers will be sold to Simpsons of Inverness “within the next two weeks”.

The long-standing businesses announced the news to customers in a post on social media.

It means the popular garden centre will pass out of the hands of the Christie family for the first time since 1820.

It’s expected that the sale to Simpsons, whose site in Inverness is hugely popular, will be completed within a fortnight.

The social media post reads: “We are in the final stages of the sale of Christies Garden Centre to Simpsons Garden Centre.

“The process has taken much longer than we anticipated and we are well aware of the lack of stock in all areas.

“While we cannot give you a definite date, our expectation is that we will have the deal finalised in the next two weeks.

Christies will be sold to Simpsons Garden Centre. Image: Paul Glendell.

They add: “Please be patient with staff in the shop areas as they have no control over the process.

“We thank you for you understanding during this change of ownership.

“We would also like to thank all our customers, old and new, for their continued loyalty.”

Customers say Christies will be ‘sadly missed’

Moira Smith commented: “Wishing you a happy and healthy retirement.

“The firm Christies will be sadly missed.

“I always liked to stop by in the past.

“Nothing stays the same forever.”

Meanwhile, Kirsty Cameron added: “Christies, so much more than a garden centre.

“Won’t be quite the same once it changes hands, but I’m sure Simpson’s will continue with the success that Christie’s built.”

Lorna McWilliam reminisced on her memories of Christies.

“We have had lots of banter laughs and good memories made at Christie’s, so we will miss you,” she said.

“Good luck to Simpsons and hope to make fond memories with them too.”

