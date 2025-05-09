Christies of Fochabers announce centre to be sold to Simpsons Garden Centre

Christies Garden Centre in Fochabers will be sold to Simpsons of Inverness “within the next two weeks”.

The long-standing businesses announced the news to customers in a post on social media.

It means the popular garden centre will pass out of the hands of the Christie family for the first time since 1820.

It’s expected that the sale to Simpsons, whose site in Inverness is hugely popular, will be completed within a fortnight.

The social media post reads: “We are in the final stages of the sale of Christies Garden Centre to Simpsons Garden Centre.

“The process has taken much longer than we anticipated and we are well aware of the lack of stock in all areas.

“While we cannot give you a definite date, our expectation is that we will have the deal finalised in the next two weeks.

They add: “Please be patient with staff in the shop areas as they have no control over the process.

“We thank you for you understanding during this change of ownership.

“We would also like to thank all our customers, old and new, for their continued loyalty.”

Customers say Christies will be ‘sadly missed’

Moira Smith commented: “Wishing you a happy and healthy retirement.

“The firm Christies will be sadly missed.

“I always liked to stop by in the past.

“Nothing stays the same forever.”

Meanwhile, Kirsty Cameron added: “Christies, so much more than a garden centre.

“Won’t be quite the same once it changes hands, but I’m sure Simpson’s will continue with the success that Christie’s built.”

Lorna McWilliam reminisced on her memories of Christies.

“We have had lots of banter laughs and good memories made at Christie’s, so we will miss you,” she said.

“Good luck to Simpsons and hope to make fond memories with them too.”

