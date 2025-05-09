Dog dies after Elgin hit-and-run

A dog has died after a hit-and-run in the Lesmurdie area of Elgin.

At about 2.50pm today, officers were called to Woodside Terrace after a report of a dog being hit by a car.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene and the dog later passed away.

Police officers are now investigating the incident.

Inquiries ongoing after crash

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Friday May 9 we received a report of a dog having died after earlier being involved in a collision with a car on Woodside Terrace in Elgin.

“The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.